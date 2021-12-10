In a major proclamation, Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday, stated that the SAD-BSP alliance will restore Chandigarh to Punjab if voted to power in the upcoming state polls. He added that the duo will also not allow reconstruction of the SYL Canal, file a criminal against Sadhu S Dharamsot for embezzling Rs 69 crore. The SAD-BSP alliance has ruled out any tie-up with BBJP which is in talks with ex-CM Capt Amarinder Singh and Akali Dal (Dhindsa).

Akali Dal: 'Will restore Chandigarh into Punjab'

"SAD-BSP alliance will take up all pending issues of Punjab for resolution once it comes to power in 2022. We are committed to seeking redressal of all grievances of Punjab, including restoration of Chandigarh to the State and the issue of left-over Punjabi speaking areas. We will not allow reconstruction of the SYL Canal and a criminal case would be registered against Sadhu S Dharamsot who is accused of embezzling Rs 69 crore by the additional chief secretary," said Badal in a press conference.

SAD-BSP alliance will take up all pending issues of Punjab for resolution once it comes to power in 2022. We are committed to seeking redressal of all grievances of Punjab, including restoration of Chandigarh to the State and the issue of left-over Punjabi speaking areas.1/3 pic.twitter.com/I76sNGwExo — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) December 9, 2021

Akali Dal recently faced a setback after its prominent spokesperson Manjinder Sirsa joined the BJP in the presence of Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. Badal alleged that 'coercive tactics' had been used to secure Sirsa's entry into the BJP and dubbed it as 'revenge' by the saffron party. The Akali Dal supremo further proclaimed that Sirsa's move to join BJP will not create even a 'minor ripple' in Punjab, and said that he would likely face the wrath of the Khalsa Panth.

SAD-BSP alliance

Akali Dal and BSP formed an alliance for the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, coming together after a gap of 25 years. Under the tie-up, the BSP will fight 20 of the 117 Assembly seats while the rest will be contested by the SAD, said Badal. BSP chief Mayawati dubbed the alliance between the SAD and her party as a "new political and social initiative" which will usher in progress and prosperity in Punjab, congratulating former CM Parkash Singh Badal over the phone. Punjab has 31.94 percent Dalit population, mainly concentrated in Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Nawanshahr and Kapurthala districts.

At the start of the farmers' protest, Harsimrat Kaur Badal had resigned from her cabinet post and Akali Dal snapped its 35-year ties with the BJP, protesting against the Farm Laws. It has also repeatedly held farmer protests in Punjab, demanding the Congress government to declare the entire state as a "notified mandi", reject the three Farm Acts passed by Parliament and repeal its amended APMC Act of 2017. After the repeal of farm laws, Akali Dal said that if PM Modi listened to it, this would have not happened. Akali Dal faces a weakened Congress and an emerging AAP for the Punjab polls in February 2022.