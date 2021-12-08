SAD chief Sukhbir-Punjab CM have struck deal to create drama of arresting Majithia in weak case: AAP

Chandigarh, Dec 8 (PTI) AAP leader Raghav Chadha on Wednesday claimed that a deal has been struck between SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi to create a drama of arresting Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia in a weak case to deceive the people.

Last month, Badal had accused the Congress, which is in power in Punjab, of hatching a conspiracy to implicate Majithia, a leader of his Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), in a "false" drug case.

SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema too had recently said that the Punjab Congress is bent upon framing Majithia in a "false case" and arresting him.

Addressing the media here, Chadha claimed that Channi and Badal held a "secret" meeting in which a "deal" had been struck to register a "weak case" against Majithia.

Police will then arrest Majithia on the basis of "weak grounds" and a "weak case", and the Akali leader will be able to get bail from court in the first hearing next day, Chadha, who is Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) co-in-charge of Punjab affairs, alleged.

"An understanding and a deal have been reached. Badal and Chief Minister Channi will create a drama of arresting Majithia in a weak case to deceive the people of the state," he said, claiming that information regarding the "secret meeting" and preparation of a case on "weak grounds" were provided to the AAP by a senior Punjab police officer.

Replying to a question, Chadha refused to reveal the identity of that police official but said he was a responsible policeman in the Punjab Police.

"If the need arises, then we will submit proof in this regard," he said.

Chadha said it was his duty to protect the identity of the police officer.

“I do not wish to reveal the identity of the official concerned because it will jeopardise the life and liberty of that officer,” he said.

The AAP leadr said it was the responsibility of his party to put information related to the “deal” before the public. PTI CHS SUN ANB ANB

