SAD Fumes At CM Channi For Linking Majithia With Sacrileges & Blast: 'Expedite Probe'

Shocked at Punjab CM Charanjit Channi's accusations linking Akali Dal BS Majithia and the recent violence in Punjab, Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Badal on Friday, condemned it. She urged the CM to expedite the probe into these cases, instead of politicising them. Recently, Punjab has witnessed two brutal lynchings over alleged 'sacrileges' and an explosion in a Ludhiana court.

Badal: 'Probe cases, stop politicising'

Defending her brother - BS Majithia, Badal said, "We condemn the CM's statement in which he alleged that the recent horrific incidents of sacrilege and the Ludhiana blast occurred after Cong govt registered case against former minister BS Majithia. He should expedite the probe into these cases, instead of politicising them". Dismissing Congress' accusation over Akali Dal's hand in the recent events, she added, "This is a revival of the old Congress tactics of the 1980s and 1990s when they first painted Akalis and then Sikhs as 'separatists' and 'terrorists'".

CM @CHARANJITCHANNI has accused Akalis of creating unrest in the state. This is a revival of the old Congress tactics of the 1980s and 1990s when they first painted Akalis and then the entire Sikh quom as 'separatists' and 'terrorists'. The same story is being repeated now. 2/3 — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) December 24, 2021

Earlier on Thursday, CM Channi alleged that that attacks in the state were occurring after the drugs case against Bikram Singh Majithia was filed. Drawing a parallel between the registration of an FIR against the SAD leader, recent sacrilege incidents, and the bomb blast that rocked the Ludhiana city, Channi questioned as to why such horrendous incidents were taking place only after Majithia was booked. The Punjab CM contended that 'anti-Punjab forces' wanted to disrupt the peace of the state and asserted that the state government would probe the Majithia angle in connection with the Ludhiana blasts. Majithia has sought anticipatory bail after a drugs case was filed against him.

Ludhiana court blast

An explosion occurred at a Ludhiana court on Thursday at around 12:25 PM, killing one and injuring 5. The prime suspect is the one who has been killed in the blast, say police. As per sources, the blast occurred in a women's washroom on the third floor inside the court premises. While the nature of the explosion is yet to be ascertained, an NIA team is currently on site probing it.

Visuals from the scene show walls and parts of the ceiling damaged in the third-floor washroom of courtroom no. 14. Punjab CM Charanjit Channi has visited the site and the injured victims, promising free treatment. Taking cognizance of the issue, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has given a 72-hour deadline to find the culprits, sources informed on Thursday. It has also come to light that intel sources in a report to the Centre had warned of Pakistan's ISI aiding pro-Khalistani groups in Punjab, in a bid to create disharmony in the state ahead of the 2022 Punjab assembly polls.