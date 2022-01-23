SAD Seeks CBI Probe Into Illegal Mining In Channi's Constituency; Says 'CM Looted 1,111Cr'

Upping its ante against Congress ahead of Punjab elections, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) demanded a CBI probe into alleged illegal mining in chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi's home constituency of 'Chamkaur Sahib' including that on forest land.

Senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia said only an impartial probe could reveal the extent to which the chief minister and his family had 'looted' the State exchequer through his 'personal illegal sand mining mafia.' "The total loot by Channi in his 111-day tenure would be more than Rs 1,111 crore," he alleged

"In a sensational disclosure, Bikram Majithia also released audio recordings of the chief minister's closest aide and Salapur village Sarpanch Iqbal Singh and his son Binder in which they detailed the entire illegal sand mining operation being run with the chief minister's blessings," alleged SAD in a press release.

Asserting that the recordings proved that Channi, Congress, and Corruption were "synonymous" with each other, Majithia said, "it is also certain that the proceeds of this illegal activity were going to the AICC and this was why the Congress high command was trying to save Channi by asserting that he was being victimized."

SAD-Congress trade barbs over illegal mining allegations

Majithia said the very fact that Congress came out in defence of CM's nephew Bhupinder Honey, who was 'running' the illegal mining racket, proved that they were using money to 'purchase patronage' from the AICC. "This angle should also be probed thoroughly", he added.

Majithia also showed Honey's proximity to Channi through various photographs and said the CM's nephew was even provided black cat commandos and a gipsy escort vehicle. He showed pictures from official pages to prove that Honey was using a vehicle with an MLA sticker pasted on it.

Noting that the chief minister also holds charge of the mining and environment departments, Majithia said this was a case of conflict of interest and Channi did not have any moral right to continue in office.

Charanjit Singh Channi on Saturday lashed out at the Shiromani Akali Dal leader and rubbished his allegations as ‘baseless and frivolous’. He dared Majithia to present proof indicating his involvement in the Punjab sand mining case

The CM claimed that the opposition leader was being controlled by the Bharatiya Janata Party government and that the SAD leader was trying to take revenge over the NDPS case charged against him.

Furthermore, Channi reiterated that the ED’s raid at his nephew's house was a ‘political vendetta’ ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections. “BJP is using central agencies to take revenge from me after PM Modi’s fiasco and opposition is now taking now playing politics over the issue in Punjab,” CM alleged.

(With inputs from agency)