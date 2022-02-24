SAD's Bikram Majithia Surrenders To Mohali Trial Court After SC Relief Ends In Drug Case

As his interim-relief ends, Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia has surrendered before a Mohali trial court on Thursday in connection to a drugs case against him. In lieu of the Punjab elections on February 20, the Supreme Court told Majithia to surrender before the trial court before February 23. The Punjab police's SIT is currently questioning him. Results to the 117-seat Punjab Assembly polls will be declared on March 10.

Majithia surrenders at Mohali court

Majithia has been booked under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, on the allegations of his alleged involvement in a drug racket in the state. The report, naming Majithia, was filed by anti-drug special task force chief Harpreet Singh Sidhu in the Punjab and Haryana High Court three years ago in 2018. But the FIR was filed mere weeks ago by ADGP Harpreet Sidhu.

The Akali Dal veteran has denied these allegations."To fulfill its election stunt, the Congress government of the State of Punjab has been day and night browbeating officers to register false cases against the senior leadership of the Shiromani Akali Dal," claimed Majithia in his bail plea. On the other hand, Channi has claimed that anti-Punjab forces' wanted to disrupt the peace of the state and asserted that the state government would probe the Majithia angle in connection with the Ludhiana blasts too.

Majithia Vs Sidhu

What could have been an easy fight for Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu turned into an uphill battle after Akali Dal fielded party veteran Bikram Singh Majithia against him from Sidhu's hometurf - Amritsar (East). Majithia, who was given pre-arrest bail by Punjab High Court, has accused CM Channi of money laundering in the sand mining cases and called Sidhu 'pro-Pakistan'. He also constantly toured Amritsar (East), highlighting Congress' faults.

Sidhu - on the other hand - has been instrumental in creating confusion in Congress by first rebelling against then-CM Amarinder Singh, resulting in his ouster. Later, Sidhu rebelled against Channi too, criticising his govt's promises and his cabinet picks. Miffed with Congress High Command for keeping Channi as its CM face, Sidhu has been giving veiled threats to resign again. In the last bid to woo voters, Sidhu has also apologised to his Amritsar East constituents for neglecting them, vowing to be accessible once voted back. Sidhu's wife - Navjot Kaur Sidhu won the seat while Navjot Sidhu won in 2017. Amritsar East has remained with Congress since 1969.