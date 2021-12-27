SAD's Majithia Moves High Court After Rejection Of Pre-arrest Bail Plea By Mohali Court

Amid the mounting legal woes of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) General Secretary Bikram Majithia, the senior Akali Dal leader had filed the pre-arrest bail petition in Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday. This is Majithia’s second attempt to get the pre-arrest bail plea, as his previous petition in the Mohali Court was dismissed on December 24. As per sources, his latest bail plea is likely to be listed on Wednesday in the High Court.

SAD's Majithia moves Punjab High Court

The development comes in as the police have intensified the search to nab Majithia, who is also the brother in law of the SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal. The leader has been booked under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, on the allegations of his alleged involvement in a drug racket in the state.

Bikram Majithia was named in a report related to a drug syndicate running in the state in 2018 and the latest FIR is also being made on the basis of the same report. On last Monday, December 21, Majithia, 46, was booked under relevant sections of the NDPS Act based on the 2018 status report of the investigation into the drug racket in Punjab. The report was filed by anti-drug special task force chief Harpreet Singh Sidhu in the Punjab and Haryana High Court three years ago in 2018.

An FIR was lodged against former cabinet minister Bikram Singh Majithia in a drug case at the State Crime Police Station, Mohali. According to police sources, the case has been registered under Sections 25, 27A and 29 of the NDPS based on a report filed by ADGP Harpreet Sidhu.

Majithia is the brother of ex-union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, and he had earlier denied all charges against him. According to Republic sources, the legislator has reportedly gone underground to evade arrest as the centre issued a lookout circular against him, to prevent him from escaping abroad.

SAD rejects allegations, claims Congress is abusing power to frame him falsely

The Shiromani Akali Dal had rejected the allegations on several folds and welcomed the probe against their party general secretary. Party leaders also acclaimed that the Congress government in the state is abusing their power, ahead of the state assembly elections. In his plea earlier to the Mohali Court, Majithia had alleged the same that the Congress regime in the state is trying to abuse their power to frame him.

"The current dispensation i.e. the Congress-led government has left no stone unturned to misuse its powers and position for wreaking vengeance upon its political opponents. To target the Applicant/Petitioner is one of the major election planks of the current government. To fulfil its election stunt, the Congress government of the State of Punjab has been day and night browbeating officers to register false cases against the senior leadership of the Shiromani Akali Dal including the Applicant/Petitioner," Majithia said in his plea.

(Image: Twitter/ Shutterstock)