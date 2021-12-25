Samyukta Kisan Morcha To Not Contest Punjab Assembly Polls; Says 'none Can Use SKM Name'

Ahead of the Punjab elections, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Saturday, December 25, clarified that they will not contest in the state polls. The leaders of the 9-member coordination committee of the Morcha, Jagjit Singh Dallewal, and Dr Darshan Pal, mentioned that SKM doesn't plan to contest in elections as it was solely formed to resolve issues related to farmers.

According to Committee members, SKM is a platform that was formed only on the issues of farmers with the support of more than 400 different ideological organisations across the country. The organisation was created by the people to ensure the government provide their rights. At the same time, the struggle was postponed following the repeal of three farm laws. The organisation has scheduled a meeting on January 15, to decide on the remaining demands.

SKM clarifies on contesting in Punjab assembly elections

SKM or 32 organisations in Punjab, said that in this assembly elections, no consensus is ongoing jointly. It is also mentioned that the Samukta Kisan Morcha organisation names cannot be used by any individual who decides to participate or contest in elections.

Krantikari Kisan Union (Dr Darshanpal), BKU Krantikari (Surjit Phool), BKU Sidhupur (Jagjit Dallewal), Azad Kisan Committee Doaba (Harpal Sangha), Jai Kisan Andolan (Gurbakhsh Barnala), Dasuha Ganna Sangharsh Committee (Sukhpal Daffar), Kisan Sangharsh Committee Punjab (Inderjit Kotbudha), Lok Bhalai Insaaf Welfare Society (Baldev Sirsa) and Kirti Kisan Union Punjab (Hardev Sandhu) are the organisations whose leaders have taken a clear stand against contesting elections.

SKM Leader Gurnam Chaduni launches Sanyukt Sangharsh Party in Punjab

Earlier on December 18, a new political outfit, Sanyukt Sangharsh Party (SSP), was launched by BKU leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni and other farm leaders. Chaduni in Chandigarh during a press conference stated that to contest against the BJP,a political outfit has been launched.

Chaduni had said, "All political parties have made politics as their business so we decided to launch party. There is so much of an income gap among people - one is struggling for bread and butter and others are enjoying a luxurious life. Politics has become polluted. Nothing is done for common man, the poor".

Image: PTI