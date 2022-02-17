'Sant Ravidas Was Born In UP, Will You Erase Him Too?': PM Modi On Channi's 'Bhaiya' Jibe

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on Congress over Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's 'UP, Bihar ke Bhaiya' remark. Addressing an election rally on Thursday, PM Modi said that there's not a single village in Punjab where people from UP-Bihar do not toil.

"Congress always pits people of a region against others. Congress CM gave a statement yesterday that received claps from a member of the family in Delhi. Who are they insulting with such statements? Not one village here where people from UP-Bihar don't toil," said PM Modi attacking CM Channi.

The Prime Minister said that the Congress leader did not only insult the people of UP-Bihar but also Saint Ravidas and Guru Gobind Singh, who were born in those states.

"Today every household in Punjab worships Saint Ravidas. I would like to ask the Congress leaders where was Saint Ravidas born? He was born in UP's Benaras. And you say you won't let Bhaiyas from UP-Bihar enter your state? Will you erase Saint Ravidas from Punjab too? What language do you use?" PM Modi fumed.

"I would also like to ask where Guru Gobind Singh was born. He was born in Patna. Will you insult him too? Can you stand his insult of the soil where Guru Gobind Singh was born?" he asked the people.

CM Charanjit Singh Channi stirs controversy

During a roadshow in Ropar on Wednesday, CM Channi said he "won’t let bhaiyas from UP and Bihar enter the state," as a laughing and clapping Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Congress in-charge for UP) stood by him.

Dubbing Priyanka as a Punjaban, CM Channi said, "She is the daughter-in-law of Punjab. Bhaiyyas from UP, Bihar, and Delhi want to come and rule Punjab. We will not let them win."

PM Modi said that such divisive thoughts have no right to rule Punjab. Recalling the 1984 riots, the Prime Minister accused Congress of indulging in the massacre while BJP workers brought the Sikh families to safety.

"During the 1984 riots, when the state suffered a massacre, what did the Congress do? We all know where the tremors were coming from. Even in those times, our BJP karyakartas did not let a single Sikh family face any trouble. I was in Gujarat at that time. We have always stood by you and we will continue to do so," said PM Modi in his final election rally in Punjab's Abohar.

The Assembly elections in Punjab will be held in a single phase on February 20 to elect 117 members to the state's Legislative Assembly. The votes will be counted on March 10.

Image: ANI