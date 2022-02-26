SC Seeks Sidhu's Reply On Plea Seeking To Enlarge Scope Of Notice In 1988 Road Rage Case

The Supreme Court on Friday, February 25, asked Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu to file a reply on an application that sought to enlarge the scope of the notice in connection to the road rage case of 1988. A special bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Sanjay Kishan Kaul listed the case after two weeks for the next hearing.

Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, appearing for the petitioner, urged SC to enlarge the scope of notice since it was limited on the aspect of quantum of sentence.

A fresh application was filed by the petitioner stating that the notice may not be limited to the quantum of sentence, but the review petition should be heard to correct the errors on the face of the record and lay down the correct principle of law.

The application read that when a person suffers injuries and is hospitalized for treatment but the wound may result in some other health complication (this case heart attack) and the victim subsequently dies; even in those cases, the accused persons are guilty of an offence falling clearly within the ambit of Section 299 IPC, which contradicts the settled position of law.

The application further read, "The impugned judgment and order render Section 299 IPC redundant since it sets a precedent that in case a person received injuries and consequently dies due to the same it will not amount to an offence falling within the ambit of Section 299 IPC and would rather be an offence under Section 323 IPC".

The petitioner urged to enlarge the scope of the notice issued vide order dated September 11, 2018, in the present Review Petition and hear the petition as a whole.

Sidhu urges SC to dismiss review petition

Appearing for Sidhu, Senior advocate P Chidambaram, said that he would request for no enlargement and restrict to the original notice, but if arguments are needed then he has to file a reply.

Responding to the review petition, Sidhu had earlier urged the Supreme Court that the review petition in the road rage case against him is without merit and so further ought to be dismissed. Congress leader stated that he shouldn't be punished any further in a three-decades-old case.

Road Rage Case

On December 27, 1988, Navjot Singh Sidhu had allegedly beaten Gurnam Singh on his head, resulting in his death. Following this, the victim's family had filed a review petition before SC and sought a modification of its earlier order in which the Congress leader Sidhu and his associate were acquitted. He was convicted of the offence of voluntarily causing hurt in an order given by the apex court.

The case has moved from Session Court, High court and Supreme Court.

(With ANI input)

