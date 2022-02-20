Shatrughan Sinha 'upset' With Channi's 'bhaiya' Remark; 'know How To Conduct Yourself'

Asking Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi to understand how to conduct himself, Congress party colleague Shatrughan Sinha expressed disappointment over the 'Bhaiya' remark. Sinha said that being a Bihari himself, it has not just upset him but 'hurt many people from other States, UP, Bihar & Delhi too.' Last week, while campaigning, Charanjit Singh Channi stirred a row by exhorting people to not let "Bhaiyas" from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Delhi enter the state.

It is also important to mention that the criticism from the actor-turned-politician came a day before the Punjab elections.

Shatrughan Sinha also tagged Priyanka Gandhi while mentioning that despite the clarification a CM must know how to 'conduct himself' and 'watch their choice of words and language'.

Charanjit Singh Channi slammed for 'bhaiya' remark

Sinha is not the first politician who has criticised Channi's comments however party colleagues including Manish Tewari and leaders from other parties have also spoken against it.

Tewari, in his statement, took an indirect dig and stressed the need for people to get rid of their narrow mindset regarding migrants.

"There are many social issues that are above politics. The insider-outsider debate is not restricted to Punjab. It is unfortunate that people go to work in another state, locals don't take this nicely sometimes. If you talk about Maharashtra, there was an angry reaction to people from Karnataka who set to hotels there in the 60s and 70s," the Congress leader remarked.

Charanjit Singh Channi's 'bhaiya' remark

While addressing Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's roadshow in favour of poll candidate and Punjab Youth Congress chief Brinder Singh Dhillon in Ropar, the current CM had made the remarks. Vadra too came in for criticism for not objecting to and cheering the disparaging remark about 'Bhaiyas' despite the fact that she is Congress' UP in-charge.

After facing tremendous backlash, Channi, in a damage-control mode claimed that his statement was misconstrued. In a video statement, he said, "My statement was in reference to people like Durgesh Pathak, Sanjay Singh and Arvind Kejriwal who come from outside and work towards creating differences, invoking chaos. But those from UP, Bihar Rajasthan and other states, who come to Punjab and work here, the state is as much theirs as it is ours. That is why showing it in the wrong light is not right."