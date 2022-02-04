Shiv Sena Defends Congress As ED Arrests Punjab CM's Nephew: 'Centre On Fire, ED On Hire'

As Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrests Punjab CM Charanjit Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey on Friday, Congress ally - Shiv Sena sprung to its defence. Speaking to ANI, Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi scoffed at the Centre's 'insecurity' regarding the upcoming polls. Chaturvedi said that 'When Centre is on fire, ED is on hire'. Punjab goes to polls on February 20 and results will be declared on March 10.

Sena: 'When Centre is on fire, ED is on hire'

Commenting on Honey's arrest, "When Centre is on fire, ED is on hire. They use ED, CBI and NCB for their benefits. Institutions are being undermined and organisations are being demoralised".

On Thursday evening, Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey was arrested in connection with the multicrore illegal sand mining case. Honey was taken to the ED office at Jalandhar after his medical at the Civil Hospital and will be produced before a CBI court in Mohali. ED officials said Rs 8 crore was recovered from premises linked to Honey in Mohali and Ludhiana and Rs 2 crore from his accomplice Sandeep.

ED suspects that shell companies were used to launder money and carry out the illegal sand mining operation. The investigation conducted so far reveals that the Chief Minister's nephew, along with Kudratdeep Singh and Sandeep Kumar were Directors of "Providers Overseas Consultants Private Limited." The company was reportedly set up in October 2018, six months after which an FIR was killed against Kudratdeep Singh. While Rs 7.9 crore cash has been seized from Bhupinder Singh Honey's premises, 2 crores were recovered from Sandeep Kumar's property.

On January 19, the ED raided the business and residential premises of people accused of illegal sand mining in 2018 - including Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey. The ED found several incriminating documents, mobile phones, over Rs.10 crore cash, gold worth above Rs.21 lakh and a Rolex watch worth Rs.12 lakh were seized during the searches. In March 2018, an FIR was filed after illegal mining activities were detected Malikpur, Burjtahl Das, Barsal, Lalewal, Mandala and Khosa, in a surprise raid by Punjab government officials.