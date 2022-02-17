Shiv Sena Miffed By Channi's 'bhaiya' Jibe; Says 'Migrants Are Indians, stop Mocking Them'

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has been at the receiving end of massive backlash after he hurled the 'bhaiya' jibe at the people of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. During a roadshow in Ropar, Channi said he "won’t let UP, Bihar ke bhaiya enter the state," as a laughing and clapping Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Congress in-charge for UP) stood by him.

The Opposition came down heavily on the Congress leader for 'mocking' the migrant labourers and accused the party of dividing the nation on language and caste. UP Chief Minister also called Channi's remarks unfortunate and said "the day labourers from UP stop going to other states for work, they (Congress government) know what situation will be confronted by them."

Earlier, Shiromani Akali Dal, Aam Aadmi Party, Janata Dal (United), and Bahujan Samaj Party also strongly reacted to Channi's comment. The latest party to denounce Channi's jibe is Congress' own ally, the Shiv Sena.

"Migrants are Indians, stop mocking them," Shiv Sena slams CM Channi

Pointing out that migrants are contributors to the state's economy, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi in a tweet asked Channi to stop mocking the migrant labourers.

"Political parties have failed the people of UP and Bihar that is why those who have a choice, they migrate. Just like Indians wanting to go abroad. Successive governments couldn’t give them opportunities and jobs. But when they are in other states they are contributors to their economy," she said.

"Look around you, they are your unorganised labour and sometimes your cheap labour, they are your service providers, they are your businessmen, they are your entrepreneurs, your lawmakers, your bureaucrats. More importantly, they are Indians. Stop mocking them," added the Sena leader.

Dubbing Priyanka Gandhi as a Punjaban, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday said, "She is the daughter-in-law of Punjab. Bhaiyyas from UP, Bihar, and Delhi want to come and rule Punjab. We will not let them win." Channi is the Chief Ministerial face of the Congress party for February 20 Punjab elections.

His comment was rebuked by Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Anurag Thakur, who opined that it depicts the mentality of Congress. AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal said, “This is a very shameful statement. Our entire country is one. They keep calling me 'black'. We strongly condemn such a comment about any person or community. Priyanka Gandhi belongs to UP, so she is a Bhaiya too."