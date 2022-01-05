Last Updated:

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi Demands Probe Into PM Modi's Security Lapse In Punjab

Earlier on Wednesday, PM Modi's convoy was forced to retreat while on its way to the National Martyrs Memorial after some protestors had blocked a flyover.

Written By
Harsh Vardhan
Priyanka Chaturvedi

Image: PTI/Republic/Twitter/@netajisepaiware


As more and more leaders are condemning the Punjab government's alleged security breach for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Deputy Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi has also chimed in calling the incident 'concerning'. Taking to Twitter, the Rajya Sabha MP wrote, "The security breach in the route of Prime Minister’s cavalcade is concerning and more so as it points to a serious lapse of intelligence inputs at all levels. It should be probed by state and central agencies."

In another tweet, Shiv Sena leader said that the PM’s security is the centre’s responsibility along with the states.

Earlier on Wednesday, PM Modi's convoy was forced to retreat while on its way to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala after some protestors had blocked a flyover. As a result, PM Modi headed back to Bathinda airport and skipped his political rally that was organised in Ferozepur. It has been reported that the PM was in the state to inaugurate projects worth Rs 42,750 crore meant for the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, four-laning of Amritsar-Una section, Mukerian-Talwara New Broad Gauge railway line, PGI Satellite Centre at Ferozepur and two medical colleges at Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur. 

READ | PM Modi security breach: First pictures of convoy stuck on Punjab flyover accessed

JP Nadda slams Congress-led state government

BJP leader JP Nadda came down heavy on Congress after the Punjab government's alleged security lapse by calling them out on Twitter. In his post, Nadda wrote, "Fearing a resounding defeat at the hands of the electorate, the Congress Government in Punjab tried all possible tricks to scuttle the PM Narendra Modi Ji’s programmes in the state."

READ | Punjab Govt admits lapse in PM Modi's security; Dy CM concedes absence of alternate route

In his second tweet, the BJP MP also alleged that Congress has no respect for freedom fighters and called the ruling party 'anti-development'.

Nadda also alleged that the Punjab authorities gave misleading directions saying the 'route is clear' when it was not and said that Congress gave free access to the protestors. In a thread of tweets, he also revealed that Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi refused to get on the phone after the incident.

READ | Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu questions SPG's actions during PM Modi's security lapse

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sought a detailed report from the Channi-led Punjab government and demanded accountability over the incident.

(Image: PTI/Republic/Twitter/@netajisepaiware)

READ | Congress celebrates breach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security in Punjab
Tags: Priyanka Chaturvedi, PM Modi, Punjab
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND