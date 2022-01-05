Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi Demands Probe Into PM Modi's Security Lapse In Punjab

As more and more leaders are condemning the Punjab government's alleged security breach for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Deputy Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi has also chimed in calling the incident 'concerning'. Taking to Twitter, the Rajya Sabha MP wrote, "The security breach in the route of Prime Minister’s cavalcade is concerning and more so as it points to a serious lapse of intelligence inputs at all levels. It should be probed by state and central agencies."

The security breach in the route of Prime Minister's cavalcade is concerning and more so as it points to a serious lapse of intelligence inputs at all levels. It should be probed by state and central agencies.

In another tweet, Shiv Sena leader said that the PM’s security is the centre’s responsibility along with the states.

PM's security is centre's responsibility along with state if travelling,this snarky comment on CM by PM as alleged by SOURCES should apply for India's Home Minister too for a serious intel failure. SPG should probe how this was missed by them while planning alternate route.

Earlier on Wednesday, PM Modi's convoy was forced to retreat while on its way to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala after some protestors had blocked a flyover. As a result, PM Modi headed back to Bathinda airport and skipped his political rally that was organised in Ferozepur. It has been reported that the PM was in the state to inaugurate projects worth Rs 42,750 crore meant for the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, four-laning of Amritsar-Una section, Mukerian-Talwara New Broad Gauge railway line, PGI Satellite Centre at Ferozepur and two medical colleges at Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur.

JP Nadda slams Congress-led state government

BJP leader JP Nadda came down heavy on Congress after the Punjab government's alleged security lapse by calling them out on Twitter. In his post, Nadda wrote, "Fearing a resounding defeat at the hands of the electorate, the Congress Government in Punjab tried all possible tricks to scuttle the PM Narendra Modi Ji’s programmes in the state."

Fearing a resounding defeat at the hands of the electorate, the Congress Government in Punjab tried all possible tricks to scuttle the PM Narendra Modi Ji's programmes in the state.

In his second tweet, the BJP MP also alleged that Congress has no respect for freedom fighters and called the ruling party 'anti-development'.

In doing they did not bother that the PM was to pay tributes to Bhagat Singh & other martyrs, and lay the foundation stone for key development works.

By their cheap antics,Congress Gov in Punjab has shown that they are anti-development & have no respect for freedom fighters too.

Nadda also alleged that the Punjab authorities gave misleading directions saying the 'route is clear' when it was not and said that Congress gave free access to the protestors. In a thread of tweets, he also revealed that Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi refused to get on the phone after the incident.

What is extremely worrisome is that this incident was also a big security lapse as far as the PM is concerned. Protestors were given access to the Prime Minister's route while the Punjab CS and DGP gave assurances to SPG that the route is clear.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sought a detailed report from the Channi-led Punjab government and demanded accountability over the incident.

(Image: PTI/Republic/Twitter/@netajisepaiware)