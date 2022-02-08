The rift in the Congress camp over Charanjit Singh Channi's nomination as the Punjab CM face escalated, with Navjot Kaur Sidhu openly endorsing her husband Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, she rued the fact that there were no parameters to determine the candidate for the top post. Arguing that her husband would have been a better Chief Ministerial choice than Channi, she also alleged that Rahul Gandhi was misled by some elements to influence his decision-making.

Navjot Kaur Sidhu remarked, "There is no criteria for putting a person in such a high position. I think only your particulars, your merit, your education, your worth, your honesty- all these things should be primary". On being asked whether Sidhu was the better pick for the CM's post, she replied in the affirmative.

She added, "Yes, irrespective of his being my husband. I would have never said if he was not capable. Because I know, I believe his model is so good that within 6 months, Punjab would have been out of this (crisis)."

#WATCH Congress leader Navjot K Sidhu,on being asked if Rahul Gandhi was misled on making decision for CM, says, "Yes...education should be counted for choosing someone at such a high position.Navjot Sidhu would've been right choice(for CM), irrespective of him being my husband." pic.twitter.com/CZvHQOGPp1 — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2022

The tussle over CM face in Congress

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly election, Congress won a whopping 77 seats in the 117-member House, whereas Shiromani Akali Dal could win only 18 seats. However, the party witnessed infighting as Navjot Sidhu started targeting Captain Amarinder Singh over the delayed prosecution in sacrilege and drug cases.

While Captain Amarinder Singh was forced to step down as the CM on September 18, 2021, Charanjit Singh Channi pipped Sidhu to the CM's post two days later. However, the Punjab Congress president has been at loggerheads with the current CM over the choice of Advocate General and DGP, and the announcement of freebies.

Speculation about Channi being the Chief Ministerial face gained traction after he was fielded from two seats - Chamkaur Sahib as well as Bhadaur in the Punjab elections.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on February 3, he expressed gratitude towards the people of the state for 'liking him and making him popular'. At the same time, Channi affirmed that he will respect the party's choice as the CM face. Meanwhile, Sunil Jakhar made public his resentment over being ignored for the CM's post.