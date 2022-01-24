Sidhu Calls Kejriwal 'scamster', Questions Bhagwant Mann As AAP's Face In Punjab Election

Ahead of Punjab elections, Congress on Monday questioned the Aam Aadmi Party's selection of Bhagwant Mann as the Chief Ministerial face. Addressing a media briefing, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee President Navjot Singh Sidhu questioned AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal's mechanism for selections of the CM face wherein a number was circulated and responses from the public on it was sought before Mann's selection.

'AAP's CM face selection was a scam by masqueraded Kejriwal'

"He said he received about 21 lakh messages... Even if it's 24*7, a private number won't receive over 5000 messages or calls. It's a scam to trick people. He's a 'masquerader', trying to fake a perception," Sidhu said, adding that the Congress has complained about AAP to the Election Commission, and a show-cause notice has already been sent.

Sidhu added," He (Kejriwal) trying to befool people of Punjab through his dirty tricks...AAP has created a hybrid model of fake news."

Arvind Kejriwal is a 'scamster'. Congress has complained over this issue to Election Commission...A show-cause notice has been sent today. He's trying to befool people of Punjab through his dirty tricks...AAP has created a hybrid model of fake news: Navjot Singh Sidhu, Congress pic.twitter.com/1ML6OMXoPt — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2022

AAP MP Bhagwant Mann was named the CM candidate for the upcoming Punjab Assembly polls, by Arvind Kejriwal on January 18.

AAP's Bhagwant Mann bashes Congress

Interestingly, after being named the CM face, Mann had bashed the Congress Party. Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, he had accused the national party of ditching the people. "They had a lot of hopes from Captain Amarinder Singh, there were tall promises made but he never came out of his palace," he said.

"Charanjit Singh Channi replaced him, he also made promises under the garb of a common man. Now ED is conducting raids (on his nephew's residence). I have never heard ED visiting the residence of a commoner. Illegal mining has been going on for a long time, it's either that CM does not know or is pretending to not know." he further said, adding that Congress was showing the report card of the last 70-80 days of the five-year-long tenure.

Punjab goes to the polls on February 20, and results of the same will be announced on March 10. As per the Republic TV-PMARQ Opinion Poll, of the number of parties in fray like BJP, Congress, Punjab Lok Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal, AAP has a fairly good chance of winning the election.