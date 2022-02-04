As Congress survey favours Charanjit Channi as its CM face, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday, proclaimed 'People will choose the next CM'. Addressing his supporters, Sidhu fumed at the Congress High Command claiming 'They want a CM who dances on their tunes'. Congress is likely to announce its CM face for Punjab CM on February 6.

Sidhu counters High Command: 'People will choose CM'

"If a New Punjab has to be made, it is in the hands of the CM. Punjab cannot accept two CMs. You have to choose the CM this time,"he said.

Quoting hit Bollywood song 'Naach meri Bulbul to paisa milega', he said, "People at the top want a weak CM who can dance to their tunes. Do you want such a CM ?". His supporters then chanted, "Hamara CM kaisa ho, Navjot Sidhu jaisa ho (How should our CM be, like Navjot Sidhu)".

Sidhu's rant comes a day after Congress sources told PTI that Channi might be declared the Congress' Chief Minister face as he was leading the survey the party is conducting. “Channi is leading the Congress survey and is way ahead of Sidhu,” said Congress sources adding "Party is also calling general public through an automated call system to seek their opinion on CM face. The target of the party is to call around 1.5 crore people in the next 3 to 4 days. Both Channi and Sidhu will have to accept the decision of survey as they have agreed for it before Rahul Gandhi.” Ex-state unit chief Sunil Jakhar has been miffed as he was not considered in the run for the top post.

Currently, both Sidhu and Channi are embroiled in controversy. Sidhu is facing a possible re-opening of his road-rage case while Channi's nephew has been arrested by Enforcement Directorate over money laundering charges. Sidhu has also been accused by his elder sister Suman Toor alleged that the cricketer-turned-politician had 'thrown out' their aged mother from their home after their father - Bhagwant Singh's death in 1986.

Punjab crisis

Navjot Singh Sidhu has been rebelling against Charanjit Channi since he replaced Capt Amarinder Singh as Punjab's 1st Dalit CM. He has often criticised his govt's promises and revolting against his cabinet picks. Amid a regular war of words, many Punjab MLAs have quit Congress to join PLC. Eyeing the CM post, both Sidhu and Channi have publically urged Rahul Gandhi to announce Congress' CM candidate for the polls - which he has promised. Punjab goes to polls in a single phase on February 20 with results to be declared on March 10.