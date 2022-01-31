Sidhu Exposed Own Interest In Sheltering MLAs Involved In Sand Mafia, Says Capt Amarinder

Ahead of the 2022 Punjab elections, after filing nominations, former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday slammed PPCC Navjot Singh Sidhu over the latter's claims of fighting the sand mafia, alleging that it was Sidhu himself who had led the September rebellion of the MLAs who were involved in illegal mining.



"Considering that many of the Congress MLAs whom Sidhu had led in rebellion against him (Captain Amarinder) had direct or indirect interest or share in the state’s sand mafia, the PPCC president’s credentials in the matter were patently dubious," said the Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) chief in an official press release.



Captain added, "This, coupled with the fact that the PPCC president enjoyed hobnobbing with anti-nationals elements including his close friends in the Pakistan leadership which had even lobbied for his induction to the state cabinet, had exposed Sidhu’s self-interest and his completely apathy to Punjab’s interests."



Sidhu had earlier alleged that Captain Amarinder Singh had failed to take action against the sand mafia during his tenure as Chief Minister. The former CM has hit back at the PCC chief and said that not only had he taken all possible administrative steps to check the illegal mining, but he had also specifically asked the Congress president for directives on acting against the Punjab Congress leaders and members involved in the racket.

Captain Amarinder Singh speaks to Republic

Meanwhile, after filing his nomination for the upcoming polls, the former CM spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network, and said, "We have made the alliance, we will win. My candidate will defeat Sidhu. What shall I say to Channi. He is using condemnable language, what can I say to him."

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India on January 8 had announced the dates for the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 which will be held in February to elect 117 members of the 16th Assembly of the State Legislative Assembly.

In the last Assembly elections in 2017, the Indian National Congress bagged 77 out of 117 seats, leaving the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance behind in the third place with 18 seats. AAP was second with 20 seats and became the official opposition in the state. Polling in Punjab is scheduled to be held on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.