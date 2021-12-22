Sidhu Hits Out At AAP On 'drug Partnership' With SAD; Shares Kejriwal's Letter To Majithia

A day after senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia was booked under the NDPS Act in a drug-related case, Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday attacked Aam Aadmi supremo Arvind Kejriwal. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Sidhu shared snippets of an old letter addressed to Majithia by Arvind Kejriwal, in which he had apologised for alleging his involvement in the drug trade.

The cricketer-turned-politician claimed that now AAP runs liquor trade in Delhi in partnership with Akali. "AAP backs 75-25 system (of Akali), so they are saying FIR based on ED & STF report is a stunt," he said in a tweet.

In the letter shared by Sidhu, Kejriwal said to Majitha, "In the recent past I made certain statements and allegations against you regarding your alleged involvement in the drug trade. These statements became a political issue. Now, I've learnt that the allegations are unfounded. Hence, there should be no politics on the issues."

MHA issues Look Out Circular against Majithia

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs earlier in the day issued a Look Out Circular against Majithia. "It is intimated that as requested, the opening of LOC (s) against the suspect (s) has/ have been completed at our end. This LOC shall remain in force until and unless a deletion request is received by BOI (Bureau of Immigration) from the originator (an officer of the rank of SP/DSP and above) itself,'" a circular released by the MHA read.

Bikram Singh Majithia was booked under the NDPS Act, triggering allegations of political vendetta from his party. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against him on the basis of a 2018 status report of a probe into the drug racket in the state. The report was filed by anti-drug special task force (STF) chief Harpreet Singh Sidhu in the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 2018.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the police are looking for Majithia to arrest him. A special investigation team led by Deputy Inspector General (Crime) has also been formed in this regard, sources said.

