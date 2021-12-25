Navjot Singh Sidhu is in trouble again as a complaint has been lodged against the Punjab Congress chief on Saturday for his derogatory statement against the police. During a political program, Sidhu put his hand on the back of MLA Navtej Cheema, who was present on the stage in Sultanpur Lodhi, and stated that if this MLA shouts, then the 'Police will wet their pants'.

Taking strong objection to Sidhu's statement, Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) of Chandigarh Police Dilsher Chandel said that he is insulting those who provide him security. He said that politicians should refrain from making such statements against the policemen on duty. Underlining that the policemen are only doing their duty, he added, "By making such statements, their morale should not be affected."

'Why doesn't he give up police security?'

Sidhu's statement has been criticised across the country especially by the police personnel. In a conversation with Republic Media Network, former Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Dr Vikram Singh condemned his statement underlining that people judge others by their own standards, and Sidhu, too judges others by his own standards. "Punjab police are made up of men and women of steel and if he is so sure of his words then he should give up police security so that they may have better things to do," he said.

Also, another former DGP of Uttar Pradesh Police, OP Singh in a conversation with Republic TV called Sidhu's statement 'despicable', and said that it lowers the morale of the police. Pointing out that police have been doing such a wonderful job in protecting the country and its citizens, he said, "Any politician should think twice before making such statements."

Controversial statements made in the past

This is not the first time that Sidhu is under the scanner for his statement. Just a few weeks back, while in Kartarpur to pay obeisance in Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara, Sidhu had referred to PM Imran Khan as his 'big brother'. He had said 'I have lots of love for the Pakistan Prime Minister'.

Thereafter, he had also batted for India-Pakistan trade. The cricketer-turned-politician had justified his statement by asserting that there was a massive price gap in essential goods between the two countries and that trade would not just benefit Pakistanis but also Indians.

Image: PTI