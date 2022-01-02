Sidhu Questions Liquor Mafia's Links With Majithia; 'when I Stood Up, He Had To Abscond'

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday once again raised links between the liquor mafia in Punjab and Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia stating that when he stood up to the officers, the latter had to abscond. Addressing a rally at Phagwara, Sidhu urged the citizens of Punjab to not 'save the mafia', but vote to 'defeat the mafia'.

On the liquor mafia allegedly operating in the state, the Congress leader said, "Why are liquor mafia ruling Punjab? Why is a bottle worth Rs 200, costing Rs 2,000? If the rich are giving tax of 100s of crores, then the poor are also giving the tax of 1000s of crores."

He added, "This is the time to either save Punjab or save the mafia. The crime was rampant in Sukhbir Badal and Akali Dal's regime. Who has been fighting against the drug mafia for four and a half years? When I stood against Officers, Majithia had to abscond. Don't vote for the party (SAD), vote and defeat the mafia," he added raising questions on why Majithia had still not been arrested despite the FIR against him.

Sidhu claims AAP, Akali Dal have ties with the mafia

This is not the first time that Sidhu has linked BS Majithia to the alleged liquor mafia in Punjab. A few weeks ago, Sidhu claimed that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was running the liquor mafia racket in the national capital in connection with Shiromani Akali Dal MLAs. He had also accused Kejriwal of 'bowing down and seeking forgiveness from Drug Mafia.'

“AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal first said ‘Sorry Sir’ to Majithia now they run liquor mafia in Delhi in partnership with Akali MLA Deep Malhotra and allow Badal buses to Delhi Airport but not PRTC buses,” said Sidhu on Twitter.

Bikram Singh Majithia has been booked in a drugs case by the Congress government in the run-up to the Punjab elections. An FIR has been filed against him, on the basis of a report submitted by the Special Task Force headed by IGP Harpreet Singh Sidhu, under Sections 25, 27A, and 29 of the NDPS Act.

A political tourist making appearance only in elections would never know Punjab's ground reality. In 5 yrs while you were away, I made Sand Mining policy, fought to implement it against mining mafia & raised peoples issues. While you bowed down & seek forgiveness from Drug Mafia! — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) December 18, 2021

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. AAP had emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured three seats. Punjab is scheduled to elect its new Assembly representatives in 2022.

Image: PTI/@NavjotSidhuInstagram