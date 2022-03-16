Sidhu Resigns As PPCC President, Sirsa Says 'Congress Leadership Has Shown Him His Place'

Reacting to the resignation tendered by Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday morning, Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that this was demanded from him. According to Sirsa, if Sidhu had wished to resign on his own he would have done it after the results of Punjab Election 2022 were declared. "On top, there is Rahul Gandhi and on the bottom, there is Sidhu who together destroyed the Congress party," added Sirsa.

"Navjot Singh Sidhu was shown his position by the Congress leadership," claimed Sirsa.

"Sidhu would have resigned if he had wanted to long ago after the result came out but after Congress' meeting yesterday it was decided to get his resignation and this is what happens when you create a graveyard for someone else. There is a big truth that has been revealed in front of Indian politics, first, the people answered him and now the party leadership has also shown him his place. Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu took the Congress party towards the road of destruction," added Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

Further speaking on the Punjab infighting, the BJP leader added that the chaos in the party will never end, it is the Congress party that will be destroyed.

Congress state chiefs Sidhu, Godiyal, Lallu resign after the poll loss on Sonia Gandhi's order

Following Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's orders, the party's Punjab chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, Uttar Pradesh chief Ajay Lallu and Uttarakhand chief Ganesh Godiyal tendered their resignations after the poll drubbing. Gandhi, whose leadership has been reaffirmed by CWC, had instructed all five Congress unit chiefs of UP, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur to resign. As of now, Goa chief Girish Chodankar, Manipur chief Nameirakpam Loken Singh are yet to resign.

#BREAKING | After Congress' Punjab Assembly Election debacle, Navjot Singh Sidhu steps down as State Congress Presidenthttps://t.co/mFinLEQgVg pic.twitter.com/HSzKbBdpqF — Republic (@republic) March 16, 2022

"Taking moral responsibility for the party's defeat in the State Assembly elections, I have submitted my resignation today," tweeted both Lallu and Godiyal. Meanwhile, Sidhu, in one line resignation wrote, 'I hereby resign as President (PPCC)", tweeting 'As desired by the Congress President I have sent my resignation.'

Congress was reduced to mere 18 seats while AAP stormed to its maiden victory in Punjab winning 92 seats. The grand-old party also failed to stop BJP from retaining Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, and Uttarakhand.

Image: ANI