Sidhu Throws 'Delhi Pollution' Jabs At Arvind Kejriwal; Lambasts Him For 'false Promises'

The political heat rises in Punjab with assembly elections hovering overhead, all political parties are pulling each other down to leverage in the 2022 assembly polls. In another round of the war of words, PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu launched a scathing attack on the opposition AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal, cornering him on multiple issues including the contentious issue of air pollution in Delhi.

While addressing a gathering in Punjab on Thursday, Navjot Singh Sidhu threw barbs at the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is lately campaigning in Punjab for the polls slated for next year.

Sidhu attacks Kejriwal over Delhi Pollution; compares to Sheila Dikshit's regime

Blaming Kejriwal for making false claims in the air in Punjab, while he was unable to keep the air in Delhi clean, Sidhu slammed Kejriwal. He said under Congress CM Sheila Dikshit’s rule, Delhi had 6,000 CNG buses, which have now been reduced to 3,000 buses, whereas, Delhi now has autos/ tempos which emit black smog in large amounts, and these tempos have been put to work under CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Sidhu went on to say that under Former Congress CM Dikshit's rule, Delhi had a ridership of over 35 lakh buses, which had now been reduced to 25 lakh, even three and a half phases of the metro development have been done under Sheila Dikshit’s government, he added. He bashed Kejriwal and said that the AAP government had not even been capable of completing the fourth phase of the metro development.

Sidhu lamented the Aam Aadmi Party national convenor over his poll promises in Punjab. The PPCC chief taunted Kejriwal and said that the Delhi CM has promised to give Rs 1000 subsidy to women in Punjab, however, he doesn’t even have a single woman in his cabinet.

Kejriwal's poll promises are fake, as Punjab only has a budget of 72,000 crore and his claims exceed it: Sidhu

PPCC chief lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party Supremo further, on making promises of providing free electricity, giving 1000 rupees subsidy to women and providing 26 lakh jobs. He further extended his attack and added that for providing 26 lakh jobs, Rs 93,000 crore is required and for providing 1000 each every month to all women, Rs 12,000 crore is required and for giving 2 Kw free electricity to all, Rs 36,000 crore is needed, and all this together will exceed Punjab’s budget that is only Rs 72,000 crore.

Earlier in the day, the squabble between Congress and AAP continued on Wednesday as Navjot Sidhu ridiculed Arvind Kejriwal for announcing freebies ahead of the Punjab Assembly election. The Punjab Congress president shared a video of Jain monk Paramparacharya Shri Pragyasagar Ji Muniraj who has criticised Kejriwal on this aspect.

Lend your ears to the wise @ArvindKejriwal Saheb ... The biggest room in this world is the room for improvement pic.twitter.com/vKvjVebYCg — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) December 2, 2021

Image: PTI