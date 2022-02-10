Sidhu's Daughter Tears Into 'corrupt' Channi; 'Made Congress' CM Face Out Of Compulsion'

Days after Congress chose Charanjit Singh Channi as its Chief Ministerial face for Punjab, Navjot Singh Sidhu's daughter said that there may have been certain 'compulsion or limitation' of the high command behind the choice. Speaking to the media, Rabia Kaur Sidhu said that there was 'no comparison' between Sidhu and Channi. Heaping praises on her father, she said Sidhu was an 'honest man' while Channi was a 'corrupt man'.

"It is very difficult to stop a man (Sidhu) who has honest intentions while a corrupt man (Channi) has to be stopped at some point," she said while speaking to the media.

On February 6, Rahul Gandhi declared Channi as the party's chief ministerial face for the 2022 Punjab polls. Before declaring Channi’s name, Gandhi had said, “People of Punjab said we need a chief minister who is from a ‘gareeb ghar’ (humble family), who understands poverty and hunger. It was a tough decision, you (people) made it easy.”

'Channi is richer than all of us'

Thereafter, Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu had also come forward to question the high command's decision. Kaur had torn into Channi’s humble background image, saying party leader Rahul Gandhi was 'misled' to consider him as poor. “He (Channi) is richer than us, he is a very very rich man, his (IT) returns also show that. So, it is not good to label him as poor.” “He has a huge bank balance, which is more than us, and so he is not a poor person,” Kaur said.

At the same time, she said money is no criteria “for putting a person at such high position”. “I think only your particulars, your merit, your education, your work, your honesty, all these things should be counted. Merit has to be counted, otherwise, the state will never prosper,” she said, adding, "irrespective of Sidhu being my husband, I feel he was a better pick for the post."

'Sidhu never lived for posts'

However, Sidhu had tried to put on a cool attitude about Channi being declared the CM. While addressing a virtual rally in Ludhiana, Navjot Singh Sidhu said, “During 17 years of a political career, Sidhu never lived for any post, but always wanted Punjab's betterment and improvement in lives of its people.” Punjab elections will take place in a single phase on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.