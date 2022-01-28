Sidhu's Wife Responds To Sister-in-law's 'disowned Mother' Allegation; 'Don't Know Her'

While Navjot Singh Sidhu keeps mum, his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu registered her response to the allegation made by her sister-in-law Suman Toor on Friday. Addressing the media, Kaur claimed she did not know Toor. Kaur further claimed that her father-in-law had married twice, and Toor was one of the two daughters from the first marriage, whom "she had never met or spoken to."

Earlier in the day, Toor - who lives in the US - alleged that her brother Sidhu had 'thrown out' their aged mother from their home after their father - Bhagwant Singh's death in 1986. The 70-year-old further alleged that their mother died as a destitute lady in 1989.

#WATCH | Amritsar: "I don't know her. His (Navjot Singh Sidhu's) father had two daughters with his first wife. I don't know them," says Navjot Kaur Sidhu, Congress leader and wife of Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu as she responds to Suman Toor's allegations. pic.twitter.com/3gOvKzy66A — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2022

Sidhu's sisters' bombshell revelation

In a teary address, Toor said, "My father died in 1986 and he clearly told my mother you don't have a place in this house. The house was built by sweat, blood, and tears as my parents were not well-off. After that (being thrown out of the house), my mother never asked him anything."

She added sobbing, "In an interview, he (Sidhu) claimed that my parents were judicially separated when he was two years old. Does he look two years old? (Holds up a photo). My mother went to Ludhiana and asked him why are you saying such lies? He said that he did not say it, someone else had said it. But when we filed a case against the media house, he did not appear in court".

Lamenting her mother's death, she said, "In September 1989, my mother died as a destitute woman at Delhi railway station - as if she had no family. My father had left us assets, land, and his pension. He enjoyed our parents' riches because (he) threw her out". Sidhu is yet to respond to these allegations.

#WATCH | Chandigarh: Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu's sister from the US, Suman Toor alleges that he abandoned their old-aged mother after the death of their father in 1986 & she later died as a destitute woman at Delhi railway station in 1989.



(Source: Suman Toor) pic.twitter.com/SveEP9YrsD — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2022

The Sidhu family dispute comes at a time Punjab is awaiting a high-octane political battle. As per the Election Commission of India, voting in Punjab will take place in a single phase on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Sidhu is one of the two contenders of the ruling Congress for the Chief Ministerial face, the other being incumbent CM Channi. The duo has given an ultimatum of seven days to former party president Rahul Gandhi to make a choice, assuring that no matter who he and the high-command pick, they will stand united.