Simarjit Bains Of Lok Insaaf Party Arrested In Ludhiana Over Murder Attempt Charges

Ahead of the Punjab elections and various parties heightening their mudslinging, Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) supremo Simarjit Bains has been arrested in Ludhiana on an attempt to murder charge. The MLA representing Atam Nagar constituency has been nabbed basis a complaint registered by Congress leader Gurvinder Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police Ravcharran Brrar said. The charges are pursuant to clashes between supporters of Bainsa and Congress' Kawaljit Singh Karwal that were reported on Monday night.

During the said clash, three people were reportedly injured while nearly five vehicles, including Karwal's car, were vandalised and fired at. The showdown came to the fore as both Bains and Karwal are contesting from the Atam Nagar assembly constituency. Subsequently, Bains' arrest was carried out when he was stepping out of a barroom in a local court complex in Ludhiana.

Charges under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC, Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act, Section 3 of the Epidemic Disease Act and Section 127 of the Representation of People's Act have been booked against Bains and 33 of his supporters.

Speaking to PTI, Bains said, "Police have registered a fake case against me and my family members at the behest of Congress government. I want to ask the EC (Election Commission) how fear-free elections will happen like this," said Bains

Also, owing to dereliction of duty, SI Labh Singh was suspended and transferred to Police Lines Ludhiana while a department probe was initiated against him. Notably, Inspector Kulwant Singh has been appointed as SHO Shimlapuri.

'Bains denies allegations'

Brar said, "Simarjit Sing Bains was rounded up and questioned for over nine hours regarding the attack on Congress candidate Karwal. He was also shown the videos circulating claiming that he was firing gunshots at the spot. He denied the allegations, moreover, the videos are not clear enough. Besides Simarjit's elder brother Balwinder Bains had also given a representation claiming to be innocent. An enquiry has also been marked on this representation. So, considering all this, Simarjit Bains has been arrested, with a condition that he would cooperate through the police interrogation."

This is the second major clash between the two groups in the run-up to the Punjab elections. Earlier on January 19, the supporters of both candidates had clashed over the display of hoardings. The Atam Nagar constituency has the highest number of sensitive polling stations in Ludhiana. Punjab will go to the polls in a single phase on February 20 with results to be declared on March 10.