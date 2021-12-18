After the triumphant culmination of the Farmers' protest, BKU leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni and other farm leaders launched a new political outfit - Sanyukt Sangharsh Party (SSP) on Saturday. Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, Chaduni stated that they were launching a political outfit to contest against the BJP. SSP plans to contest on all 117 seats in the Punjab polls scheduled in February, facing off with Congress, Akali Dal, AAP, Punjab Lok Congress, BJP.

Chaduni launches Sanyukt Sangharsh Party

"All political parties have made politics as their business so we decided to launch party. There is so much of income gap among people - one is struggling for bread and butter and others are enjoying a luxurious life. Politics has become polluted. Nothing is done for common man, the poor," said Chaduni.

He added, "People from all aspects have joined Sanyukt Sangharsh party. Our agenda is to support poor people instead of making policies for rich people. We will try to contest all 117 seats in Punjab. Punjab elections are just the start of our party and further, we will carry forward the party for other elections. The main motive of Sanyukt Sangharsh party is to contest against BJP".

Farmers clear protests site, journey home

Last Saturday, farmers at Delhi's borders - Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur cleared the area and began returning to their home states after Sanyukta Kisan Morcha called off the farmers' protest. Visuals from the sites show farmers celebrating, holding a 'Victory March', packing tents and moving tractors to Punjab and Haryana - after a year of protests. SKM has stated that it will review the status on January 15 to ascertain if the Centre has fulfilled its demands.

As part of the victory procession, farmers took out their tractors bedecked with colourful lights with victory songs. Many even danced and exchanged sweets with fellow protestors and police officers. Centre has given a written assurance to fulfill SKM's demands - MSP committee, withdrawal of cases, compensation and rescinding the Electricity Bill. Centre passed the bill for the repeal of the farm laws in Parliament on November 29 - the first day of Winter session in Parliament and was later got the President's assent.

Chaduni & SKM

Chaduni - one of the prominent leaders of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) - has had a turbulent relationship with the farmers' collective. In January, Chaduni held an "all-party meeting" with political parties leading to his temperory suspension from SKM. Later in the day, after discussing Chaduni's meeting, the SKM has revoked his ban, allowing him to attend the talks with Centre. Chaduni - a member of the SKM team holding talks with Centre on MSP - has often urged farmers gherao BJP ministers, police and stop BJP events in Haryana.