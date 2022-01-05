Smriti Irani Slams Congress Over Security Lapse; Hails PM's 'Zinda Laut Raha Hoon' Comment

Reacting to the never-before witnessed security breach of a Prime Minister of India, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday said that the incident was unprecedented. The BJP slammed the Congress for erupting with joy over the breach of security and underlined that the PM on his way back had rightly communicated 'Zinda laut raha hoon (I am going back alive)'.

'We know that Congress hates PM Modi, but you tried to harm PM'

Smriti Irani reiterated that never before in the history of the country has a state government "knowingly constructed a scenario" where the Prime Minister will be brought to harm. "As citizens of India, I am sure the nation shares the outrage on the incident. We know that Congress hates Narendra Modi but today they tried to harm the Prime Minister of India," said Irani.

Underlining the poor law and order situation in Punjab under Congress, she added, "Such is the situation that the DGP said that he is incapable of providing security to the Prime Minister. Such is the state that the security run followed for the head of the state was dismantled so as PM Modi can be brought to harm."

BJP raises questions in front of Congress

Putting out questions before Congress on behalf of the BJP, Union Minister Smriti Irani said," We need to ask, "Why did the DGP give an all-clear to the PM’s security detail for the route? Who in the Punjab govt gave info on PM's route to people who were planted on flyover? Why did those who lead security arrangements in Punjab not respond to secure PM?"

"There are not mere charges, this is the reality under the Congress govt," added Smriti Irani. She added that the nation will not support these conspiracies as its citizens were the ones to make Modi the Prime Minister.

PM Modi's security breached; MHA asks report

PM Modi was forced to postpone his Ferozepur rally as his security. His convoy was stuck for 15-20 minutes due to a road blockade.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has released a statement in the incident. "The PM’s schedule and travel plan were communicated well in advance to Punjab Government. As per procedure, they have to make necessary arrangements for logistics, security as well as keep a contingency plan ready. Also in view of the contingency plan, Punjab Government has to deploy additional security to secure any movement by road, which were clearly not deployed."

The Ministry of Home Affairs taking cognisance of this serious security lapse has sought a detailed report from the state government. State Government has also been asked to fix responsibility for this lapse and take strict action.