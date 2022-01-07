Sonu Sood Says Decision On Removal As Punjab State Icon Mutual With EC; Reveals Reason

Moments after the Election Commission's announcement, actor Sonu Sood on Friday said that he 'voluntarily' stepped down from the position of State icon of Punjab. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Sonu said that the decision was taken mutually by him and the Election Commission in light of his family member contesting in Punjab Assembly Elections.

Like all good things, this journey has come to an end too.I've voluntarily stepped down as the State Icon of Punjab.This decision was mutually taken by me and EC in light of my family member contesting in Punjab Assembly Elections.

I wish them luck for future endeavours.🇮🇳 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) January 7, 2022

In November, the Electoral Officer had informed that his office had sent a proposal to the ECI regarding Sonu Sood's appointment and they had approved the same. Thereafter, taking to his official Twitter handle, Dr S Karuna Raju had written, "The real hero of people is now the state icon of Punjab - Sonu Sood."

Speaking to a leading entertainment portal back then, Sood crediting his late parent's blessing from up above had called it a big achievement. "I think I am capable of shouldering it," the actor had said, adding that he prioritised his honest intentions and the love and belief of the people, who wanted him to be the Icon of Punjab.

Sonu Sood's sister to contest in Punjab polls

The removal of Sonu Sood as state icon comes after he officially announced the entry of his sister Malvika Sood Sacher, 39, into Punjab politics. She is likely to contest from upcoming Punjab assembly election Moga constituency, Sonu told a press conference at his house, refusing to reveal the name of the party and the seat she will contest from, but did express a preference for his home town.

“I want to announce that Malvika will definitely come forward to serve people. She has done great work by serving society in the past and she had got a lot of love from people for this. Now she is ready and wants to return this love back to people,” he said, “Politics is the biggest platform for serving people. You can change people’s lives with just one signature. Besides, the system can be made better by staying in it.”

Malvika, who just like her brother Sonu is involved in social work, has in the past few months met leaders of Shiromani Akali Dal and Aam Aadmi Party. She has also met Congress' Charanjit Singh Channi.