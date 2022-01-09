Sonu Sood’s Sister Malvika Sood All Set To Join INC Ahead Of Punjab Elections, Sources Say

Amid prolonged speculation over her political debut, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood’s sister Malvika Sood Sachar is all set to join the Congress party in Punjab. Sources have told Republic TV that a formal announcement of Malvika joining the Congress is expected very soon. She also reportedly held a series of negotiations with the Aam Aadmi Party which did not lead to fruition, it is being learnt. The development comes days after the Election Commission of India (ECI) withdrew the appointment of Sonu Sood as state icon for Punjab.

In November 2021, Sonu Sood and his sister had addressed a press conference at their home in Moga revealing that she would be contesting in the Punjab Elections scheduled for this year. Sood had shared that his sister's commitment to social work was 'unparalleled.'

Since the duo's announcement, rumours had been rife over which political party Sachar would choose to take her political plunge through. Her meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi had given some indication of her move. However, even after meeting Channi, she had shared that she was open to meeting other party representatives like Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Who is Sonu Sood's sister Malvika Sood?

Malvika (38) is the younger sister of Sonu Sood and is a computer engineer by profession. She identifies herself as a 'social worker' on her Instagram and is engaged in a number of philanthropic activities like her brother. She is also responsible for handling some of the activities of her brother's charity, Sonu Sood Foundation in Moga. Malvika is married to Gautam Sachar, who is also involved with her in running an institute called 'Hollywood English Academy' which deals with providing English-speaking, personality development, immigration, training for overseas examinations and more. They have two children, a son and a daughter.

Punjab Elections 2022

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured three seats. Punjab is scheduled to elect its new Assembly representatives in 2022.

(Image: @sonu_sood/Instagram)