Sukhbir Badal Alleges Channi Govt Coercing Police To Register 'false Cases' Against Him

In a development in Punjab, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday alleged that Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, his deputy Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu were "coercing" police officers to register false cases against him and another senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia.

While speaking to the media after holding a rally in the city of Payal, the SAD president alleged that the Congress government is forcing police officers to act against SAD leaders. Another SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema had recently alleged that the Punjab Congress wants to frame Majithia in a "false case" and arresting him.

Badal tweeted:

CM @CHARANJITCHANNI, HM @Sukhjinder_INC, & PPCC chief @sherryontopp are coercing police officers to register false cases against me and former minister S. @bsmajithia. They are committing blatant illegalities forcing police officers to act against the senior SAD leaders.1/3 pic.twitter.com/37sJdVLWlz — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) December 12, 2021

Akali Dal's Sukhbir Badal Promises 2 Dy CMs

SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal had announced on Saturday that if the SAD-BSP alliance forms the Punjab government in 2022, then there will be two deputy CMs, one from each party. Breaking its decades-old tie-up with the BJP over the Farm Laws agitation, the SAD has decided to forge an alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) for the 2022 Punjab polls.

"Today it gives me great pleasure to announce on behalf of SAD-BSP alliance that now one out of two Deputy Chief Ministers in our government will be from BSP," Sukhbir Badal told reporters after addressing a public gathering at Banga.

Akali Dal-BSP promise to probe MNREGA funds

Eyeing a possible return in the state in the absence of its NDA ally, Akali Dal recently launched a fierce attack on the incumbent Congress government. Last month, Sukhbir Badal had alleged financial irregularities in the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) funds, accusing Congress leaders of corruption and embezzlement. The leader had vowed that if voted into power, the SAD-BSP government would order a probe into the embezzlement of MNREGA funds and assure that the recovered money is spent on public work.

"Congress leaders misappropriated MNREGA funds to the tune of thousands of crores by indulging in bogus billing and overcharging for tiles, pavers & other construction work. All such misdeeds will be probed & corruption cases will be registered after the Akali-BSP alliance forms government," he said.