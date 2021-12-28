Sukhbir Badal Mocks BJP-led Alliance For Punjab Polls, Avers 'Zero Plus Zero Is Zero'

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday mocked the electoral prospects of the BJP-led alliance for the Punjab polls due early next year. Taking to Twitter, he described the saffron party, Punjab Lok Congress and SAD(Sanyukt) as non-entities. Maintaining that zero plus zero equals zero, Badal contended that the people of the state agreed with this line of thought and would not vote the aforesaid parties to power. A long-time ally of BJP, SAD quit the National Democratic Alliance in 2020 after the passage of the controversial farm laws.

Combining one non-entity to another doesn't make an entity, just as zero plus zero even a hundred times over still produces only zero. That's exactly what @capt_amarinder's outift plus Samyukat Akalis plus #BJP in Punjab add up to. Punjabis know at least this much arithmetic. 1/N pic.twitter.com/UU1q5W2UkU — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) December 28, 2021

BJP's strategy for Punjab polls

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly election, Congress won a whopping 77 seats in the 117-member House, whereas Shiromani Akali Dal could win only 18 seats. On the other hand, AAP emerged as the second-largest party with 20 seats and failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. It is perceived that the formation of a new party by Singh and Sidhu's disgruntlement might have an adverse impact on Congress' poll prospects giving hope to AAP.

For the 2022 Punjab election, BJP has forged an alliance with Captain Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) head Sukhdev Dhindsa. On Monday, Singh and Dhindsa Earlier met BJP president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital. Speaking after the meeting, BJP's Punjab election in-charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat revealed that a committee will be formed to finalise the seat-sharing issues and also added that a joint manifesto will be unveiled in the near future.

The BJP leader revealed, "A committee comprising two representatives of all the three parties will be formed to discuss the seat-sharing, number of seats and the seat to be contested by every party. The names will be finalised today. The meeting of this committee will take place in the coming 1-2 days. Apart from examining these issues, the meeting will cover issues related to Punjab, Sikhs, agriculture and OBCs. After holding detailed discussions on these issues, a joint manifesto of these three parties will be formulated which will be the basis for us in the upcoming election."

Refusing to declare Amarinder Singh as the CM face, Shekhawat told the media, "In BJP, there is only one face- that of Narendra Modi. There is no such tradition. When BJP fights an election with the expectation to form a government in the state after a long time or for the first time, we don't project any face. When we fought the poll to form the government in Uttar Pradesh after 25 years, did any of you imagine that Yogi Adityanath will be the CM of Uttar Pradesh? In Uttarakhand, no one had imagined that Trivendra Rawat will be the CM face."