In a big development ahead of the Punjab polls, Shiromani Akali Dal general secretary and legislator Bikram Singh Majithia was booked in a drugs case on Monday. An FIR has been registered against him at the State Crime Police Station in Mohali's Bureau of Investigation, on the basis of a report submitted by the Special Task Force headed by IGP Harpreet Singh Sidhu, under Sections 25, 27A and 29 of the NDPS Act. The action on the SAD leadership comes at a time when Punjab Congress president Navjot Sidhu had been piling pressure on the Charanjit Singh Channi-led government to crack the whip on the drug mafia.

The FIR mentioned, "Evaluation of the statements of Jagjit Singh Chahal before the Enforcement Directorate reveal that a payment of rupees 35 lakhs was allegedly made to Sh. Bikram Singh Majithia in about 7-8 installments between 2007 to 2012 as he required these funds for election purpose. At this time, Jagjit Singh Chahal was allegedly involved in manufacturing/supply of illegal drugs/substances. Jagjit Singh Chahal also said that Sh. Bikram Singh Majithia received funds in Canada."

It added, "The legality of Sh. Bikram Singh Majithia allegedly indulging in the sand mining business while being a Minister in the Punjab government since 2007 onwards is a significant issue and needs to be verified through investigation. The issue of sand mining is one of importance also because of likely overlap of time periods with the conduct of drug trade as relevant to this enquiry. Hence, from the point of view of present enquiry, it is necessary to examine the relationship between funds related to the alleged sand mining business and funds allegedly received by Sh. Bikram Singh Majithia, Maninder Singh Aulakh and others from individuals involved in drug related offences."

Sidhu claims vindication

Taking to Twitter, Navjot Sidhu affirmed, "An FIR has been registered in Punjab Police Crime Branch against the main culprits of Drug Trade on basis of February 2018 STF report, wherein I demanded this 4 years ago. It is a slap on the face of all those powerful who slept for years on issues at the heart of Punjab’s soul". This was perceived as a dig at former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh.

He added, "Justice will not be served until main culprits behind Drug Mafia are given exemplary punishment, this is merely a first step. Will fight till punishment is given which acts as deterrent for generations. We must choose honest and righteous and shun drug traffickers and their protectors".

However, SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal termed it as "politics of revenge" and predicted that the government will have to suffer consequences for this action. Majithia is the brother-in-law of SAD CM candidate Sukhbir Singh Badal.