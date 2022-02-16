Sukhbir Singh Badal Avers 'India Is One' In Response To Punjab CM Channi's 'bhaiya' Remark

Just four days before the Punjab elections, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi stirred controversy by extorting people to not let "Bhaiyas" from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar enter the state. Standing alongside Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Channi said that the Congress general secretary is the daughter-in-law of the state.

"Priyanka Gandhi is Punjaban. She is the daughter-in-law of Punjab. 'Bhaiyas' from UP, Bihar and Delhi want to come and rule Punjab. We will not let them win," Channi. However, shocking, Priyanka, was seen smiling and clapping.

Sukhbir Badal says 'India is one'

Reacting to Punjab CM's comment, former Chief Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal said that Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka, or Channi needed to give an answer to the people. "India is one, and all the people are together'.

Attacking Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Sukhbir Badal said Kejriwal wants to create instability in the state. "He is instigating a fight between brothers. SAD thinks about everyone's wellbeing and wants to bring Punjab together. I promise that people of every religion will feel safe if SAD comes to power."

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also slammed Channi for his 'Bhaiyas' remark. Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that Rahul Gandhi and Punjab CM Channi has insulted the people of Uttar Pradesh and Priyanka Vadra laughed. He further asked if Congress has taken responsibility to insulted UP.

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal called it a very shameful statement and asserted that the entire country is one. "They keep calling me 'black'. We strongly condemn such a comment about any person or community. Priyanka Gandhi belongs to UP, so she is a Bhaiya too," he said.

Punjab elections

The Assembly elections in Punjab will take place in a single phase on February 20. In the 2017 polls, Congress won whopping 77 seats in the 117 member assembly. AAP emerged the second-largest party with 20 seats while the BJP-SAD alliance could only get 18 seats. In 2022 polls, Congress and AAP are going solo, while BJP has formed an alliance with Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa's Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).