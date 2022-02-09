Sukhbir Singh Badal Blames Sidhu, Channi For Netas Abandoning Congress; 'fed Up With Them'

Politics in Punjab is set to face a sea of change within 10 days, claimed Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday. Speaking at a public meeting, Badal further claimed that the change is going to take place with many top leaders jumping ships from Congress to other parties including SAD. The Akali Dal chief opined that the attitude of Congress' CM face Charanjit Singh Channi and party's state head Navjot Singh Sidhu was the reason behind leaders abandoning Congress.

"The leaders are all fed up with Channi and Sidhu," Badal said. Particularly hitting out at Sidhu, the SAD chief added, "He is an unguided missile that destroyed Congress in Punjab."

It is pertinent to highlight that not just the Opposition, many from the Congress have also repeatedly come up to lodge their dissatisfaction towards the leading duo. Just a week back, Sunil Jakhar, a senior in the party, had expressed disappointment with Channi and Sidhu being preferred by the high command. Addressing a public rally, Jakhar claimed that in the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting that took place after Amarinder Singh's ouster, he was the one with the maximum number of votes- 42 while Sidhu stood second with 12 votes, and Channi third, with just 2 votes.

Before Jakhar, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa had also expressed his opinion on the CLP meeting. Randhawa, whose name had first come up as a replacement to Captain Amarinder Singh, said that he was fine with Channi being appointed. Made the Deputy Chief Minister and allotted the state Home Ministry, Randhawa had said that Sidhu was 'upset' with him post his appointment.

'Channi is biggest sand mafia, Sidhu supporting him'

Opining on Channi being chosen as the Chief Ministerial face among the likes of Sidhu, Randhawa and Jakhar, Sukhbir Singh Badal expressed his disappointment.

"I want to ask Sidhu that all through the year he sang songs in criticism of the sand mafias, and now is supporting Channi?" he said, adding that he was the biggest sand mafia. The statement comes after Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey was arrested in a money laundering case pertaining to illegal mining in Punjab. Honey was arrested by the investigative agency- the Enforcement Directorate during the intervening night of February 3 and 4 and was later sent to ED custody till February 8. A Special Court in Jalandhar on February 8 extended his ED custody till February 11

The Punjab elections are scheduled to take place in a single phase on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.