Sukhbir Singh Badal Calls Politicizing Sacrilege Unfortunate; 'will Face God's Wrath'

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday said that politicizing the sacrilege incident is the most unfortunate thing. The Akali Dal leader said that those who politicise sacrilege will also face the wrath of God.

"People politicising sacrilege is the most unfortunate thing. They will face the wrath of God. I hope all of them face defeat in elections and lives. Their intention was not to seize the culprits. They only wanted to use it for politics. Sacrilege of any religion should not be tolerated. Politics on sacrilege has taken place, only god will do the justice," Badal said.

Sacrilege incidents ahead of Punjab elections

Ahead of Assembly polls, few sacrilege incidents have come to light. In Patiala's Kali Mandir, a sacrilege attempt was made on Monday, January 24 when an unidentified man tried to climb on the threshold of the idol. Patiala SSP on Tuesday informed that the accused has been arrested and was booked under relevant sections, including 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the IPC.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said that some vested interests are continuously trying to destabilise the social harmony of the state. Sukhbir Singh Badal has also condemned the sacrilege incident.

"This is just one more of the countless acts of sacrilege in Punjab under Congress rule. Complicity in these heinous acts or utter failure to maintain law & order and preserve harmony? Come clean," the SAD president had added.

On December 18, a sacrilege attempt was made at the Golden Temple. Caught on CCTV, the man was seen grabbing the golden sword (kirpan) and trying to grab the holy book before being stopped by SGPC officers. He was dragged out of the shrine and allegedly lynched by enraged devotees.

In another incident in December, a man was lynched to death for allegedly attempting to desecrate Shri Guru Granth Sahib in the Nizampur Gurudwara. However, cops had said that there was no sacrilege incident at a Gurudwara in Kapurthala and the accused allegedly went inside with the intention of stealing.