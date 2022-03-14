Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Charanjit Singh Channi after Congress' rout in the Punjab election, Sunil Jakhar dubbed him a "liability" for the party. Refusing to blame the Congress high command for the present state of affairs, the ex-Punjab Congress president contended that Channi's own greed led to the downfall of the party. He was referring to the arrest of the caretaker Punjab CM's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey by the ED in an illegal sand mining case and the subsequent seizure of cash worth Rs.10 crore from the premises of the accused persons.

On this occasion, he also took a dig at Rajya Sabha MP Ambika Soni for "proposing" Channi's name as the CM after Captain Amarinder Singh tendered his resignation. The former Punjab Congress president had accused Soni of jeopardising his chances of becoming the CM by purportedly fearmongering about the consequences of appointing a Hindu to the top post. Jakhar has been at loggerheads with the party over being ignored over the CM post despite having the support of a maximum number of MLAs.

Elaborating on his tweet while speaking to the media, Sunil Jakhar said, "In the name of corruption, such a person (Channi) was brought forward who himself faced allegations of corruption only a few days after becoming the CM. If we project the same person as a hero, an ideal because a few people sitting in the CWC who recommended him, he might be an asset for them". He asserted that people wanted a change from the corrupt system as "the remedy was worse than the disease".

Congress routed in Punjab election

Notwithstanding all odds, Aam Aadmi Party scripted history by winning a whopping 92 seats in the 2022 Punjab elections, which is the single highest number of seats won by any party since the reorganisation of the state in 1966. This was also a massive jump from its 2017 tally of 20 seats. Moreover, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party garnered 42.01% of the vote share as against Congress, which got 22.98% of the total votes. In the end, Congress managed to bag only 18 seats, which was 49 seats less than its 2017 tally.

This was the lowest ever tally for the Sonia Gandhi-led party post the 1997 election. Its vote share too fell from 38.64% in the previous Assembly polls to about 23% this time. Most importantly, caretaker Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi lost from both seats which he contested in the Assembly election. Navjot Singh Sidhu also faced embarrassment as he lost to AAP's Jeevan Jyot Kaur in Amritsar East by 6,750 votes. Barring Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Pargat Singh, Tript Bajwa, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Rana Gurjeet Singh, all other 12 Ministers lost from their respective seats.