Sunil Jakhar 'quits' Electoral Politics After Congress Picks Channi As Punjab CM Face

Miffed with Congress picking Charanjit Singh Channi, ex-Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar on Sunday, 'quit electoral politics'. Lauding his party for picking a 'Dalit CM face', he said that he was still very much a part of Congress. Rahul Gandhi announced Channi as Congress' CM face in a rally in Ludhiana, after conducting a survey via the Shakti app. Punjab goes to polls in a single phase on February 20 with results to be declared on March 10.

"It's a great decision (Punjab CM Channi as CM face for upcoming Assembly elections). Congress party is united. I am out of electoral politics," said Jakhar. He had been miffed as he was not considered in the run for the top post inspite of 42 MLAs backing him, he claimed. He also pointed out that he was not being considered as he was a 'non-Sikh'.

Ludhiana, Punjab | It's a great decision (Punjab CM Channi as CM face for upcoming Assembly elections). Congress party is united. I am out of electoral politics: Chairman of the campaign committee of Punjab Congress, Sunil Jakhar pic.twitter.com/bUcS575H0s — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2022

Jakhar had been in the running when Channi was initially chosen as the CM to replace Capt Amarinder Singh. Jakhar and veteran Ambika Soni had been in the running as a 'Hindu'face for Punjab CM post, but Soni discouraged the High Command from choosing a non-Sikh CM. Jakhar was also miffed on being replaced by Navjot Sidhu as PCC chief as Congress caved in to the errant cricketer-turned-politician.

Putting an end to the suspense over the CM pick, Rahul Gandhi announced that incumbent Charanjit Channi was chosen as the party's CM pick for the upcoming polls. Congress snubbed Navjot Sidhu who has been eyeing the post since Capt Amarinder Singh's exit. Gandhi said that 'people wanted someone who understands poverty, hunger, and fears of the poor' as their CM face.

In a subtle warning ahead of Gandhi's announcement, Sidhu said, "I have accepted Rahul Gandhi's decision...if I am given decision-making power, I will finish the mafia, improve people's lives. If not given power, I will walk with a smile with whomever you make CM. However, don't make me a 'darshani ghoda' (showpiece)".

Currently, both Sidhu and Channi are embroiled in controversy. Sidhu is facing a possible re-opening of his road-rage case while Channi's nephew has been arrested by Enforcement Directorate over money laundering charges. Sidhu has also been accused by his elder sister Suman Toor alleged that the cricketer-turned-politician had 'thrown out' their aged mother from their home after their father - Bhagwant Singh's death in 1986.

Navjot Singh Sidhu has been rebelling against Charanjit Channi since he replaced Capt Amarinder Singh as Punjab's 1st Dalit CM. He has often criticised his govt's promises and revolting against his cabinet picks. Amid a regular war of words, many Punjab MLAs have quit Congress to join PLC. Eyeing the CM post, both Sidhu and Channi publically urged Rahul Gandhi to announce Congress' CM candidate for the polls - amid Sidhu's public potshots.