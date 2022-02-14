Sunil Jakhar Slams Centre Over CM Channi's Chopper Stoppage; Urges EC To Take Cognizance

Cancellation of Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi’s visit to Hoshiarpur on Monday in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security didn’t go well with the Congress leaders in the state. Former Punjab Congress President Sunil Jakhar condemned the prohibition placed by the Centre and had urged the election commission to take a stringent note of it. Sunil Jakhar, who earlier praised Rahul Gandhi for choosing Charanjit Channi as the party’s CM face for forthcoming polls, remarked that if the Election Commission failed to act upon the incident, he will consider the coming polls a ‘farce.’

Slamming the centre’s move while addressing the people in Hoshiarpur, where Channi was supposed to join him, Jakhar said, "Chief Minister Charanjit Channi was scheduled to come to Hoshiarpur but it's shameful that the Central Government cancelled permission for him to come here."

"If the Election Commission of India does not take cognisance of this, I will understand that these polls are a farce, a sham," Jakhar added.

'Centre should contemplate'

He further contemplated that the centre should reflect over the move, as a while ago, PM Modi was in a similar position when he was unable to reach his desired destination and the BJP had condemned the Punjab government for the same.

"A few days back, the Prime Minister said that when he came to Punjab, he wasn't allowed to visit Ferozepur and there was a threat to his life. Today, when Charanjit Singh Channi is being stopped from coming to Hoshiarpur, I request PM Modi Sahab to shed some light on it," he had stated.

The fresh controversy has erupted just a week ahead of the polls in the state. The contention occurred as CM Charanjit Singh Channi’s scheduled visit to Hoshiarpur was cancelled as his chopper was not allowed to fly from Chandigarh to Hoshiarpur.

The Chief Minister was supposed to fly to Hoisharpur by chopper for Rahul Gandhi’s rally after concluding a Press Conference in Chandigarh. No flying zone was imposed ahead of PM Modi’s rally in Jalandhar in view of maintaining his safety post the security debacle that transpired earlier in January this year. On Jan 5, PM Modi was forced to skip his Ferozepur rally as his security was compromised after landing in the state.

Image: Republic/ Twitter