Sunil Jakhar Slams Politcisation On Sidhu's Family Feud: 'Brother-sister Relation Ruined'

Amid the allegations made by Navjot Singh Sidhu's elder sister Suman Toor against him, Congress leader Sunil Jakhar on Friday, rued the politics over a personal issue. Stating that even the sibling relationship has been ruined to settle political scores, he said enemies were banding together on it. 70-year-old Sumar Toor - who lives in the US - claimed that the cricketer-turned-politician had 'thrown out' their aged mother from their home after their father - Bhagwant Singh's death in 1986.

Sunil Jakhar: 'Brother, sister relation dragged into politics'

Politics hits a new low in Punjab!



It’s is despicable that to settle political scores even the most pious relation between a sister and brother has not been spared.



एक तहज़ीब है दोस्ती की

एक मय्यार है दुश्मनी का

दोस्तों ने मुरव्वत न सीखी

दुश्मनों को अदावत तो आए — Sunil Jakhar (@sunilkjakhar) January 28, 2022

Sidhu's sister: 'Sherry threw out our mother'

Addressing the media in Chandigarh, Navjot Sidhu's elder sister Suman Toor alleged that Sidhu threw out their aged mother over a property dispute after their father's death. Toor lamented that their mother died as a destitute lady in 1989 at Delhi Railway station, after being cut off from the Sidhu family's assets, home. Toor's comments in between the high-octane political battle in Punjab. Toor's comments in between the high-octane political battle in Punjab.

In a teary address, Toor said, "My father died in 1986 and he clearly told my mother you don't have a place in this house. After that (being thrown out of the house), my mother never asked him anything. In September 1989, my mother died as a destitute woman at Delhi railway station - as if she had no family. My father had left us assets, land, and his pension."

Responding to the allegations, Sidhu's wife- Navjot Kaur Sidhu said, "I don't know her. His (Navjot Singh Sidhu's) father had two daughters with his first wife. I don't know them".

On the other hand, Sidhu's poll rival for Amritsar East constituency - SAD MLA Bikram Singh Majithia claimed, "There can be nothing more unfortunate than this. I couldn't hold my tears when I saw that video. Sidhu doesn't have the values to respect relations, how will he respect anyone else? One who doesn't belong to his mother cannot belong to anyone else".

Punjab Congress crisis

Navjot Singh Sidhu and his supporters rebelled against then-CM Capt Amarinder Singh moving the High Command against him. Sidhu emerged triumphant as he was picked as Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief, inspite of the CM's vehement opposition. Later, blindsided by the CLP meeting called without his knowledge, 79-year-old Capt Amarinder Singh tendered his resignation from the Punjab CM post and later quit Congress. He was replaced by 58-year-old Dalit leader and Sidhu aide Charanjit Singh Channi.

Since then, Sidhu has also rebelled against Channi, often criticising his govt's promises and revolting against his cabinet picks- leading to many high-profile exits. Eyeing the CM post, both Sidhu and Channi have publically urged Rahul Gandhi to announce Congress' CM candidate for the polls - which he has promised. Punjab goes to polls in a single phase on February 20 with results to be declared on March 10.