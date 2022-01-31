Supreme Court Asks Bikram Majithia To Surrender Before Feb 23; CJI Notes Political Angle

In a massive setback for the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Bikram Singh Majithia has been asked to surrender before the trial court before February 23 by the Supreme Court. The top court has granted interim protection from arrest to the SAD leader until the above-mentioned date. After dismissing his anticipatory bail, the Supreme Court has asked Majithia to move his regular bail.

The case is being heard by Chief Justice of India - N V Ramana and also Justices A S Bopana and Hima Kohli.

The case on behalf of Bikram Singh Majithia was argued by Senior Advocates Mr. Mukul Rohatgi, and Mr. R.S. Cheema, briefed by Mr. D.S. Sobti, Mr. Arshdeep Singh Cheema, Mr. Nikhil Rohatgi and Ms. Misha Rohatgi Mohta.

Advocates and team comprising of Mr. Vir Sandhu, Ms. Sonia Nigam, Ms. Tahira Karanjawala, Ms. Apoorva Pandey, Mr. Aashneet Singh Anand, Ms. Neha Khandelwal, Mr. Arjun Sharma, Mr. Abhimanshu Dhyani and Mr. Sahil Modi from Karanjawala & Co. were led by Advocates Ms. Nandini Gore (Senior Partner) and Mr. Sandeep Kapur (Senior Partner). The State of Punjab was represented by Sr. Advocate Mr. P. Chidambaram, assisted by Advocate Ms. Jaspreet Gogia.

Bikram Singh Majithia's counsel says 'It's a classic case of political vendetta'

As per the arguments presented by Majithia's presenter, Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, it is a 'classic case of political vendetta'. However, Punjab Government has said that it is a case of 'international drug conspiracy'. It is important to highlight that the Chief Justice, while speaking to State presenter P Chidambaram, noted that 'these criminal cases are coming out suddenly' ahead of the Punjab election. The CJI also directed state counsel to make sure such political narrative does not go out.

Arguments put forward by Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi

As per Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, the case was registered a month and a half ago, however, the Akali Dal leader has never been indulged in any way with drugs.

"The said was registered on the directions of Acting DGP on Dec 18. The FIR relates to offences alleged of 2013-14. I am not named anywhere in the charge sheets filed. ED has also made arrests and people have been convicted. Just ahead of Punjab Election, this FIR is registered. This is a poll-bound statement. There is no single evidence by STF, SIT or ED that my client had indulged in any kind of drug trafficking. I recorded the statement for three days as per the interim order of HC. And ridiculous questions were asked,' argued Senior Advocate Rohatgi.

Arguments presented by state counsel

"There were statements recorded that there were money transactions. One accused Satta who resides in Canada had attended Mr Majithia's marriage, he was given his personal car and also used Mr Majithia's personal bodyguards. Majithia mediated money transactions for elections. Some accused are in India. We have to confront Majithia with these statements. High Court has dealt with everything," added P Chidambaram, who appeared for the state.

While granting protection to Majithia till 23 Feb the court also told Chidambaram, Senior Counsel for State of Punjab to communicate to the Government not to take a vindictive stand against candidates on the eve of elections as we are a democracy. The Bench also mentioned that a similar case was mentioned in the morning where an MLA is facing similar actions from the Government just before the elections.