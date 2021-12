Union Minister Anurag Thakur Demands Apology From Rahul Gandhi For Abusing Media

Union Information & Broadcasting Minister and Sports & Youth Affairs Minister, Anurag Thakur has demanded an official apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after he lost his control during a media interaction. During a media interaction, Rahul Gandhi was questioned over his own tweet on the Punjab lynching. Responding to it, Rahul Gandhi asserted in Hindi, 'don't speak on behalf of the BJP.'

While addressing the press conference, Union Minister Anurag Thakur asked for an apology for calling the media 'dalal' and further questioned if Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi must issue a clarification on Rahul's stand. Anurag Thakur said, "Rahul Gandhi has abused the media multiple times. This is the third time. "

Further speaking about Rahul Gandhi's comment on Punjab lynching, Union Min Anurag Thakur said, "In 1984, the Sikh massacre that took place, is an incident which is fresh even today. No Congress leader has properly apologised to the lynchings that happened during their regime."

Rahul Gandhi loses his control once again

Earlier, while speaking to the media, Rahul Gandhi once again lost his control when media personnel had said what the government has been saying over Parliament order. Gandhi replied, "aap sarkaar ke liye kaam karte hai kya? (do you work for the Government)" Fuming over the journalist, the former Congress chief said that it is the government's responsibility to keep Parliament in order and not the oppositions.

#BREAKING | Rahul Gandhi loses cool on being questioned over Lynching remark; attacks Media instead



Tune in for more updates: https://t.co/aPPzyhl1dj pic.twitter.com/WqQ7WjFIa2 — Republic (@republic) December 21, 2021

Despite two men being lynched to death over sacrilege allegations in Punjab, Rahul Gandhi took a dig at PM Modi and the Centre on Tuesday. Instead of condemning the lynching, he claimed that this phenomenon was unheard of before the BJP government came to power at the Centre in 2014. Until now, very few politicians from mainstream parties barring Rajya Sabha MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi have unequivocally condemned the lynchings while focusing only on the 'sacrilege' aspect.

2014 से पहले ‘लिंचिंग’ शब्द सुनने में भी नहीं आता था।



Before 2014, the word ‘lynching’ was practically unheard of. #ThankYouModiJi — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 21, 2021

Punjab lynching

On December 18, a man was seen jumping across the railings inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple, caught in time before an alleged sacrilege attempt and beaten to death thereafter. Punjab Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa constituted a Special Investigation Team headed by the Amritsar DCP to probe the possible conspiracy behind this act of sacrilege.

A day later, an unidentified person was beaten to death by a mob after being accused of disrespecting the Nishan Sahib - the Sikh religious flag, at a Gurudwara located on the Kapurthala-Subhanpur road in Nizampur village of Punjab. However, Jalandhar IG GS Dhillon revealed that the police had not found any evidence of desecration of Nishan Sahib and Guru Granth Sahib in Kapurthala.

In an exclusive interaction with Republic TV, he said, "We have not found any evidence of desecration of Nishan Sahib and Guru Granth Sahib. Therefore, there is no sacrilege attempt to have taken place in Kapurthala".

When confronted with this revelation, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi refrained from giving a categorical response and merely affirmed that the investigation is underway.