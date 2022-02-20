UP Elections: Samajwadi Party Alleges Discrepancies In Voting, Shares Over 100 Tweets

As voting for the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections is currently underway across the state, the Samajwadi Party (SP) has levelled multiple allegations of discrepancies and faults in the voting procedure. Calling out to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take cognizance of the matter, the party has alleged faulty EVMs, missing EVMs, disruptions in voting, among other issues. In a long series of tweets since morning, the Samajwadi Party has shared over 100 tweets pointing out the issues arising from various polling booths across the state.

Among these, the party had alleged discrepancies in the Electronic Voting Machines followed by allegations of disturbance created by miscreants restricting people from casting their votes. Apart from that, the party has also alleged the Bharatiya Janata Party workers of campaigning outside the poll booths in some areas.

In one of the tweets, the party has alleged that a Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) had issued a slip of the BJP after the voter cast his vote to the former.

Asking the election commission to take cognizance of the situation for ensuring smooth and fair voting, the party tweeted about the same in Hindi and said, "BJP’s slip is coming out after pressing the button of Samajwadi Party at booth number 121 of Bhognipur 208 assembly of Kanpur rural."

Apart from that, it also highlighted that no EVMs are available in booth number 136 of Dibiyapur Vidhan Sabha 203 of Auraiya and further asked the ECI to take note. In another tweet, the party claimed that voting slips are not coming out after casting vote in 228 Vidhan Sabha of Hamirpur district in booth number 432.

Including these, the party has also shared certain videos from polling booths where voters can be seen saying that they are being restricted from casting their votes.

Voting for the third phase of UP elections

Notably, the voting for the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections is currently underway for 59 seats across 16 districts on Sunday. Following the guidelines laid by the Election Commission of India, campaigning for the third phase ended on Friday. While voting started at 7:00 AM, it will continue to 6 PM.

As the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has left no stone unturned for campaigning in the state, the opposition Samajwadi Party is also geared up for being voted to power.

Image: Twitter/@SamajwadiParty/PTI