The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday announced Bhagwant Mann's name as the party's Chief Ministerial face for the Punjab Assembly elections. Bhagwant Mann's name was announced by AAP's National Convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal himself. Soon after that, the AAP took to Twitter and made a witty video highlighting the mega annoucement and also took a swipe at the Congress government in Punjab.

The video shows an edited Bollywood song that mocks the Congress and its situation amid a tussle between incumbent Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. Both leaders are seen fighting for the post of the Chief Minister. However, the video further shows AAP Punjab chief and 2-time MP Bhagwant Mann as the CM face.

AAP declares Bhagwant Mann as CM face

In a highly anticipated announcement, Aam Aadmi Party National Convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced Bhagwant Mann as the party's CM face for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections. Kejriwal had asked the people of Punjab to suggest names of their preferred CM face on January 13. He revealed that the AAP had received more than 21 lakh responses during their campaign. He also informed the people that a majority of the persons voted in favour of Mann. Bhagwant Mann has been serving as the president of AAP's Punjab unit since May 2017 and is a member of the party's national executive.