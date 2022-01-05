As Prime Minister Narendra Modi skipped his Ferozepur rally after his security was compromised on his arrival in Punjab, Republic Media Network has now accessed an exclusive video of PM Modi's security breach incident, where people are clearly seen near the Prime Minister's fleet and how the PM was forced to take a U-turn.

The Punjab Government has admitted the major lapse in the security of PM Modi, saying that an 'alternative route' for him was supposed to be designated for his smooth passage but was not put in place. Speaking to Republic TV, Punjab's Dy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said that everyone was aware that the Prime Minister was supposed to be going via road and a security meeting was also organised between the SPG, Punjab Police, and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. However, he admitted that no contingency plan was put in place by the Punjab Government, as was supposed to be the protocol.

Major security lapse by Punjab Government

PM Modi was scheduled to lay the foundation stone for projects worth more than Rs.42,750 crore including the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, four-laning of Amritsar-Una section, Mukerian-Talwara New Broad Gauge railway line, PGI Satellite Centre at Ferozepur and two medical colleges at Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur. On his first visit to Punjab after the repeal of the three farm laws, PM Modi was set to flag off the campaign for the BJP-Punjab Lok Congress-SAD (Sanyukt) alliance.

The problem started when the Prime Minister decided to travel to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainwala by road instead of the air route due to poor weather. As per the Ministry of Home Affairs, a major lapse was observed in the PM's security around 30 km from the destination as his convoy was stuck for 15-20 minutes due to a road blockade.

In wake of additional security not being deployed by the Punjab government as a part of the contingency plan, the MHA added that PM Modi headed back to the Bathinda Airport. Moreover, it sought a detailed report from the Congress government in Punjab and demanded strict action.

The road route was part of contingency discussed during advance security liaison, as per sources. PM's route was not decided by SPG but by the Punjab police, the sources stated. As per protocol, the route is to be secured by the local police. At least 10 minutes before VIP movement, the route is sealed by local police. The Road opening party is supposed to clear the route of all obstructions. However, the Punjab police failed to keep the protocol on all counts.

Image: PTI, Republic World