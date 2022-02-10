Last Updated:

Wrestler ‘The Great Khali’ Says ‘was Inspired By PM Modi And His Strategies’ To Join BJP

In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network, The Great Khali has opened up on why he joined BJP after his marvellous career in fighting

Written By
Vibhuti Sanchala

IMAGE: Republic World/@ANI


Indian professional wrestler Dalip Singh Rana, fondly known as the ‘The Great Khali’ by his fans, has officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) ahead of the upcoming Punjab Legislative Assembly election, 2022. In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network, The Great Khali has opened up on why he joined politics after his marvellous career in fighting. 

Khali said, "Because I have defeated many wrestlers on a ring, by joining politics, I will defeat those politicians who make false promises and manipulate people. Also, I would like to request my fans and friends to support people who work for the nation. I joined politics as I was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his strategies."

"As of now, I don't have any desire to contest for elections yet. I just want to serve the nation and support PM Modi's strategies so that India can grow further. I love my country, which is why I returned to India. If I wanted to earn money and fame, I would have done that by going into the entertainment industry (doing movies and shows) and running a business. But since life is short, one should do something great for the nation," the 7-foot 1-inch tall wrestler added.

Ahead of upcoming Punjab Elections, Khali joins BJP

As per a tweet by ANI, Khali arrived at the BJP headquarters in Delhi on Thursday afternoon. The Union Minister and senior BJP leader Jitendra Singh said, "With The Great Khali joining us, it will be a source of inspiration to youth as well as other people of the country."

Before gaining fame and name as a wrestler, The Great Khali worked with the Punjab Police force in 1993. After taking up the job, he trained heavily in local gyms to become a wrestler before getting selected for specialised wrestling training in the US. He became a professional wrestler by appearing for All Pro Wrestling (APW) in 2000 and went on to sign a contract with WCW in 2021 before the promotion was bought by WWE. After plying his trade in various promotions like the New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW), Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL), and the Japanese promotion All Japan Pro Wrestling (AJPW) from 2001 to 2006, he joined WWE in 2007.

