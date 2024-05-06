Advertisement

New Delhi: Days after AICC spokesperson Radhika Khera quit the Congress party and alleged that the media chairman of Chhattisgarh Congress Sushil Anand Shukla offered her alcohol in an inebriated condition, a team of Republic TV's journalists confronted him on the matter.

Stating that all her allegations are wrong, Shukla said that Khera is lying and nothing as such happened on the day. There were five persons present in the room and none of them were drunk. This is the matter of April 30, he added.

On being asked about misbehaving in an inebriated condition, Shukla said, "No one in my entire family has ever touched alcohol. She is putting blames on everyone and only she knows the reasons behind it. I will go ahead and file a defamation against her if need be."

Khera had resigned from the party claiming that criticism over her visit to Ram Lalla in Ayodhya culminated in the denial of justice to her in the incident that happened at the Chhattisgarh Congress office. Khera stated she was resigning from the primary membership of the party and her post.

Khera, the AICC's communication and media coordinator for Chhattisgarh, posted her resignation letter addressed to AICC president Mallikarjuj Kharge on her 'X' handle. "For every Hindu, the birthplace of Lord Shri Ram holds great significance. While every Hindu considers his life successful just by seeing Ram Lalla, some people have been opposing it. The party to which I have given more than 22 years of my life, while working with full honesty right from NSUI to AICC's media department," she stated.

Khera further claimed that Chhattisgarh Congress- Sushil Anand Shukla misbehaved and abused her, adding that no action was taken by the party leaders.

"On April 30, when I went to talk to the media chairman of Chhattisgarh Congress, Sushil Anand Shukla, he started misbehaving with me and abusing me. I screamed a lot. I also shouted and told people to go down and call the General Secretary but no one moved. Then, when I took out my phone and said that I was recording you, Sushil Anand Shukla made a gesture and 2 more people in that room closed the door from inside. The room remained locked for about a minute and I was abused, Mujhe gandi gandi gaaliya di gai... All three men got up and came towards me. I kept screaming but no one tried to open the door...I pushed the door very hard and opened it and went to the room of the State General Secretary, but he kept sitting with his shoes off. No one stood up, no one called that man, no one asked, what happened?" she claimed.

Meanwhile, an argument took place between Khera and Chhattisgarh Congress' communication wing chairperson Sushil Anand Shukla on April 30 in the party office in Raipur over the visit of senior leader Pawan Khera the next day, party sources had said. A video purportedly of Khera had also gone viral in which she claimed that she was insulted.