Rahul Gandhi Dodges Query on Contesting From Amethi Calling in BJP's Question, Party Responds

Advertisement

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, April 17, replied to the question of contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Uttar Pradesh's Amethi seat. Rahul Gandhi said that the party will decide on who will contest from Amethi. Rahul Gandhi was defeated from Amethi in the 2019 Lok Sabha election by Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani.

At the INDI alliance's press briefing in Ghaziabad on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi was asked if he will contest from any of the Gandhi bastions in Uttar Pradesh- Amethi and Rae Bareli. To this, Rahul Gandhi said, “This is BJP's question, very good. Whatever order I will get, I will follow it. In our party, all these (selections of candidates) decisions are taken by the CEC.”

Advertisement

#WATCH | Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh: When asked whether he will contest the Lok Sabha elections from Amethi or Raebareli, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says, "This is BJP's question, very good. Whatever order I will get, I will follow it. In our party, all these (selections of… pic.twitter.com/eI0Si8Q6QB — ANI (@ANI)

Rahul Gandhi has filed his nomination from Wayanad Lok Sabha seat from where he is a sitting MP, while the Congress is still to announce candidates for both Amethi and Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seats. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Rae Bareli was the lone seat won by the Congress party. Former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi won from Rae Bareli, however, she recently retired from electoral politics after being elected to the Rajya Sabha.

Advertisement

Robert Vadra Pitches For Amethi Lok Sabha Seat

Speculations are rife that the Congress party may field Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi was Rae Bareli, while her husband Robert Vadra has shown interest in contesting fom Amethi. "They want a member of the Gandhi family returns, they will ensure the person's victory with a huge margin, they also expect that if I take my first step in politics, and think of becoming an MP, then I should represent Amethi," said Vadra pitching for Amethi.

Advertisement

However, he later backtracked, saying that Amethi Lok Sabha seat was not mandatory and he is exploring other options as well. “If the Congress party feels that I can bring a change, I will come into active politics. As far as my role in active politics is concerned, people have always strengthened me when I have worked for them. The country wants me to be in active politics. It is not necessary that I will contest from Amethi, I can also contest from Moradabad and Haryana."

BJP Slams Rahul

On Rahul Gandhi calling the question of him contesting from Amethi - “a BJP question”, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said that Rahul has inherited the idea of troubling media from his grand mother Indira Gandhi.

“When a journalist asked a question to Rahul Baba on whether he will contest from Amethi (in a sense betraying Wayanad) Rahul arrogantly labeled the question as a “BJP question” This question was posed by Left leaders including Brinda Karat ji when they fielded Annie Raja ji Is Rahul implying the Left is akin to BJP! If yes why ally with them? Seems Indira ji DNA of attacking press has been passed on to Rahul baba too,” said Poonawalla in a post on X.

Advertisement

When a journalist asked a question to Rahul Baba on whether he will contest from Amethi (in a sense betraying Wayanad) Rahul arrogantly labeled the question as a “BJP question”



This question was posed by Left leaders including Brinda Karat ji when they fielded Annie Raja ji… — Shehzad Jai Hind (Modi Ka Parivar) (@Shehzad_Ind)