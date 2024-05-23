Advertisement

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday accused the country's judiciary of having prejudice against certain communities, saying the while the courts provided relief to one sitting chief minister of a state – Arvind Kejriwal, they did not do so for the other – Hemant Soren – who was also elected as the chief minister.

Upset over Kejriwal being allowed out of the jail on bail, Rahul questioned the judiciary's stance while addressing the Samvidhan Samman Sammelan at Panchkula in Haryana.



“Two chief ministers were arrested. However, the one who was sent to jail first is still behind the bars and was never let out, essentially because he belongs to the Adivasi community. (Do chief ministers arrest hue…Adivasi CM jo pehle jail gaya abhi bhi andar hai…aaj tak nai nikla)”, the Congress MP alleged.

The mainstream media seems to have forgotten all about him (Soren)…They don't talk about him, and he is treated as if he never existed in the first place (national media unko bhool gayi unke baare mein baat hi nai karti jaise vo the hi nayi hai hi nai)", Rahul claimed.

#BREAKING | "Court gave relief to Arvind Kejriwal but not to Hemant Soren who is an Adivasi...": Rahul Gandhi questions the merits of judiciary again, now accuses Supreme Court of prejudice against STs



In a visible satire, Gandhi went on to draw parallels between Odisha Chief minister & Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Naveen Pattnaik and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati, stating, “Mayawati has been declared a corrupt politician. Naveen Pattnaik, however, gets a free-pass since he isn't corrupt (Mayawati bhrasht hai magar Naveen Pattnaik ji bhrasht nahi hain)”, he said in an apparent sarcasm.

“It's as strange as it is interesting (ajeeb baat hai…interesting baat hai)”, he quipped further.

Claiming that people from the Tribals, Dalits and Adivasis automatically get framed, Rahul alleged that people from these communities are given a differential treatment as a separate set of rules are applied in their case. (Tribal, Dalit aur Adivasi jo hain unki automatically framing ho jaati hai aur alag alag rules chalte hain)", he charged.

BJP Believes Women Should Be Treated as ‘Second-Class Citizens’, Rahul Alleges

Earlier during the day, in yet another bizarre set of comments, the Congress leader claimed the BJP believes women should be treated as "second-class citizens" and that its ideological parent RSS does not allow women to enter its 'shakhas'.

Addressing an all-women poll meeting in Mangolpuri in support of the Congress' North West Delhi Lok Sabha seat candidate Udit Raj, Gandhi said though the BJP passed the women's reservation bill in Parliament with much pomp and show, later it said that it will be implemented after 10 years.



"They passed the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam in the Parliament with much pomp and show to give reservation to women (in Lok Sabha and legislative assemblies). But later, they said we will implement this after 10 years once the survey (census) is completed", Gandhi reportedly said while trgeting the BJP over the women's reservation law.

"There is an ideology behind this. Do you know... the RSS does not enrol women? Women cannot enter there (shakhas). This belief is deeply ingrained in their minds that women should be treated as second-class citizens," he alleged.

(With inputs from PTI)