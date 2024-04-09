Advertisement

New Delhi: Former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam advised Rahul Gandhi to contest elections from Pakistan's Rawalpindi, alleging that the grand old party's manifesto bears imprints of Pakistan's first Prime Minister Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

"He (Rahul Gandhi) should contest Lok Sabha polls from Rawalpindi," said the expelled Congress leader. Acharya Pramod Krishnam said that the manifesto released by the Congress party, makes it resemble Muslim League's leader and Pakistan's first Prime Minister Muhammad Ali Jinnah instead of Mahatma Gandhi.

Advertisement

"After looking at Congress' manifesto, it seems as if it is not the Congress of Mahatma Gandhi. This is Muhammad Ali Jinnah's Congress. This manifesto does not seem to be of Mallikarjun Kharge, but of Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Congress has no policy, will or leader. (This is) Most unfortunate for this country," said Acharya Pramod Krishnam while speaking to ANI.

#WATCH | Ghaziabad, UP: On Congress' manifesto, former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam says, "After looking at Congress' manifesto, it seems as if it is not the Congress of Mahatma Gandhi. This is Muhammad Ali Jinnah's Congress. This manifesto does not seem to be of… pic.twitter.com/iLDrQbHmqO — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2024

Acharya Pramod Krishnam was expelled by the Congress party for "indiscipline" and making repeated statements against the party line. "In view of complaints about indiscipline and repeatedly making statement against the party, Congress president has approved the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee's proposal to expel Shri Pramod Krishnam for six years with immediate effect," a statement issued by Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal said.

Advertisement

Acharya Pramod Krishnam had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Lucknow as a Congress candidate. Over the issue of Ram Mandir, Acharya Pramod had praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya and criticised the Congress' stance of its leadership skipping the event.