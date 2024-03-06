Updated March 6th, 2024 at 13:07 IST
Rahul Gandhi to Contest Lok Sabha Polls From Amethi, Confirms Uttar Pradesh Congress Leader
In 2019 general election, Rahul Gandhi lost to BJP's Smriti Irani. He is now MP from Kerala's Wayanad.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Amethi – a constituency he has represented several times since 2002, a Congress leader said on Wednesday, March 6.
Congress District President Pradeep Singhal, who returned after a meeting in Delhi, said Gandhi will be the party candidate from Amethi and his name would be announced soon.
Rahul Gandhi, the former Congress president, represented Amethi in Parliament from 2002 till 2019. In 2019 general election, Gandhi lost to BJP's Smriti Irani leading to Congress losing one of the family bastions in Uttar Pradesh. Congress could just secure single seat in entire Uttar Pradesh- Rae Bareli.
He is now MP from Kerala's Wayanad.
(This is a developing story)
Published March 6th, 2024 at 11:02 IST
