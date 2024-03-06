×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 13:07 IST

Rahul Gandhi to Contest Lok Sabha Polls From Amethi, Confirms Uttar Pradesh Congress Leader

In 2019 general election, Rahul Gandhi lost to BJP's Smriti Irani. He is now MP from Kerala's Wayanad.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Rahul Gandhi Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra
Rahul Gandhi | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections  from Amethi – a constituency he has represented several times since 2002, a Congress leader said on Wednesday, March 6. 

Congress District President Pradeep Singhal, who returned after a meeting in Delhi, said Gandhi will be the party candidate from Amethi and his name would be announced soon.

Advertisement

Rahul Gandhi, the former Congress president, represented Amethi in Parliament from 2002 till 2019. In 2019 general election, Gandhi lost to BJP's Smriti Irani leading to Congress losing one of the family bastions in Uttar Pradesh. Congress could just secure single seat in entire Uttar Pradesh- Rae Bareli. 

He is now MP from Kerala's Wayanad. 

Advertisement

 

 

(This is a developing story) 

 

Advertisement

Published March 6th, 2024 at 11:02 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

3 hours ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

3 hours ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

15 hours ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

15 hours ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

15 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

15 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

15 hours ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya At Gucci Event

15 hours ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni joins CSK camp

16 hours ago
Kajal Aggarwal with dad

Kajal With Dad At Airport

a day ago
Radhika and Rihanna

Rihanna Hugs Radhika

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman At Airport

a day ago
Madhuri Dixit with Shriram Nene

Madhuri's Airport Fashion

a day ago
Ranveer and Deepika

DeepVeer Leaves Jamnagar

a day ago
The Debate

Modi Ka Parivar

2 days ago
Akon Vibe

Akon Vibes With Anant

2 days ago
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky's Dance

2 days ago
Lucky Ali performs at Anant-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Police Seizes SUV After Man's Reckless Driving in Rajouri Goes Viral

    India News11 minutes ago

  2. What driving shift in India's consumption pattern?

    Economy News16 minutes ago

  3. CUET PG 2024 city intimation slip released for March 16 to 20 exam

    Education17 minutes ago

  4. Must-visit Boating Destinations In India

    Travel20 minutes ago

  5. Retail inflation likely to be 4.5% in FY25: CRISIL

    Economy News20 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo